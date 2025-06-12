More NYC ICE protests expected today ahead of national No Kings Day action

More protests are planned in New York City Thursday against the Trump administration's immigration enforcement policies, as demonstrations kick up ahead of the president's military extravaganza this weekend.

Just two arrests were made at a Federal Plaza protest Tuesday night. Several people also received summonses.

The night before, in Foley Square, nearly 100 were detained. Thirty-four were arrested and charged; the rest got desk appearance tickets. Charges for those arrested mainly included obstructing governmental administration and disorderly conduct. Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said most demonstrators have been peaceful.

Foley Square has been the site of daily protests, with many calling for "ICE out of NYC" and others opposing President Donald Trump's latest travel ban. While there have been a handful of tense moments between police and protesters, the demonstrations have largely been contained, and arrest numbers have been small.

The developments come as ICE is preparing to deploy "Special Response Teams" to five cities run by Democratic leaders, including New York City, and unrest continues in Los Angeles, which became a flashpoint over the weekend as Trump sent in the National Guard and Marines to combat disruptive protests in the streets.

In public comments, Mayor Eric Adams has made it clear that the violence playing out in Los Angeles will not be tolerated in New York City.

"NYC will always be a place to peacefully protest, but we will not allow violence and lawlessness," the mayor said. "The escalation of protests in LA is unacceptable and won’t be tolerated if attempted in our city. We have the best police department in the world that is prepared to handle any issues that may arise."

In recent weeks, federal authorities have reportedly been grabbing migrants who appear at court for routine appointments. Many have been whisked off, and court officials close their cases. Demonstrators say the NYPD isn't supposed to be collaborating with ICE and that's what the department is doing.

The NYPD says it cooperates with federal agencies on criminal investigations only.