Immigration

More protests over ICE raids expected in NYC as Trump travel ban takes effect

Donald Trump's new U.S. travel ban for citizens from 12 countries takes effect Monday amid rising tension over the president's escalating campaign of immigration enforcement.

By Romney Smith and Jennifer Millman

NBC Universal, Inc.

More New York City protests are expected Monday, along with demonstrations across the country, against immigration raids conducted by the Trump administration's Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, as tensions escalate in Los Angeles and the president's new travel ban takes effect.

President Donald Trump deployed hundreds of National Guard soldiers to downtown Los Angeles, which became the flash point for weekend protests nationwide as thousands protested in the streets, shutting down major highways as troops used tear gas and other law enforcement measures to try to subdue the crowd.

The Guard was deployed specifically to protect federal buildings, including the downtown detention center where protesters concentrated. In Lower Manhattan, a much smaller contingent of protesters got involved in a standoff with police around Federal Plaza Saturday, looking to stop ongoing immigration raids.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

At least nine protesters were taken into custody. Additional demonstrations are expected in the city Monday, including at Foley Square.

NEW YORK, US - JUNE 7: Police in New York intervened forcefully in a protest held in support of migrants detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Saturday, June 7, detaining several demonstrators and using pepper spray to disperse the crowd. Protesters had gathered in the city center to denounce immigration policies and ongoing detentions. Police moved in when crowds refused to disperse, deploying pepper spray during clashes with demonstrators. Several protesters were injured during the confrontation and were transported to nearby hospitals by ambulance. Protesters called for the protection of migrant rights and an end to ICE detentions. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, US - JUNE 7: Police in New York intervened forcefully in a protest held in support of migrants detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Saturday, June 7, detaining several demonstrators and using pepper spray to disperse the crowd. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"[Protesters] are here today because these are our neighbors," one demonstrator told News 4 Saturday. "It's a catch-22: these people are following the law, they are going to their hearings, their check-ups."

In recent weeks, federal authorities have reportedly been grabbing migrants who appear at court for routine appointments. Many have been whisked off, and court officials close their cases. Demonstrators say the NYPD isn't supposed to be collaborating with ICE and that's what the department is doing.

In a social media statement, the Department of Homeland Security referred to Saturday's protesters as "rioters."

"Outside a federal law enforcement building in New York City, more than 150 rioters erupted to interfere with ICE’s immigration enforcement operations. Thankfully, unlike in Los Angeles, the local police department quickly responded to the riots," the agency wrote on X.

More coverage

Immigration 22 hours ago

Protesters trying to stop ICE immigration raids arrested in Lower Manhattan showdown

Immigration 24 hours ago

Recap: Unlawful assembly declared for all downtown LA amid violent unrest

news Jun 7

National Guard arrives in LA after Trump orders deployment to contain immigration protests

Amid escalating tensions over immigration enforcement, Trump's new ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens from 12 mainly African and Middle Eastern countries took effect Monday.

The proclamation, which Trump signed last week, applies to citizens of Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

It also imposes heightened restrictions on people from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela who are outside the U.S. and don’t hold a valid visa.

NEW YORK, US - JUNE 7: Police in New York intervened forcefully in a protest held in support of migrants detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Saturday, June 7, detaining several demonstrators and using pepper spray to disperse the crowd. Protesters had gathered in the city center to denounce immigration policies and ongoing detentions. Police moved in when crowds refused to disperse, deploying pepper spray during clashes with demonstrators. Several protesters were injured during the confrontation and were transported to nearby hospitals by ambulance. Protesters called for the protection of migrant rights and an end to ICE detentions. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, US - JUNE 7: Several protesters were injured during the confrontation and were transported to nearby hospitals by ambulance. Protesters called for the protection of migrant rights and an end to ICE detentions. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

This article tagged under:

ImmigrationNew York CityProtests
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us