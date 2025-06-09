More protests over ICE raids expected in NYC as Trump travel ban takes effect

More New York City protests are expected Monday, along with demonstrations across the country, against immigration raids conducted by the Trump administration's Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, as tensions escalate in Los Angeles and the president's new travel ban takes effect.

President Donald Trump deployed hundreds of National Guard soldiers to downtown Los Angeles, which became the flash point for weekend protests nationwide as thousands protested in the streets, shutting down major highways as troops used tear gas and other law enforcement measures to try to subdue the crowd.

The Guard was deployed specifically to protect federal buildings, including the downtown detention center where protesters concentrated. In Lower Manhattan, a much smaller contingent of protesters got involved in a standoff with police around Federal Plaza Saturday, looking to stop ongoing immigration raids.

At least nine protesters were taken into custody. Additional demonstrations are expected in the city Monday, including at Foley Square.

"[Protesters] are here today because these are our neighbors," one demonstrator told News 4 Saturday. "It's a catch-22: these people are following the law, they are going to their hearings, their check-ups."

In recent weeks, federal authorities have reportedly been grabbing migrants who appear at court for routine appointments. Many have been whisked off, and court officials close their cases. Demonstrators say the NYPD isn't supposed to be collaborating with ICE and that's what the department is doing.

In a social media statement, the Department of Homeland Security referred to Saturday's protesters as "rioters."

"Outside a federal law enforcement building in New York City, more than 150 rioters erupted to interfere with ICE’s immigration enforcement operations. Thankfully, unlike in Los Angeles, the local police department quickly responded to the riots," the agency wrote on X.

Amid escalating tensions over immigration enforcement, Trump's new ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens from 12 mainly African and Middle Eastern countries took effect Monday.

The proclamation, which Trump signed last week, applies to citizens of Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

It also imposes heightened restrictions on people from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela who are outside the U.S. and don’t hold a valid visa.