Two federal prosecutors involved in case against NYC Mayor Eric Adams placed on leave: Sources

By Tom Winter, Lisa Rubin and Ryan J. Reilly | NBC News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two federal prosecutors in Manhattan involved in the corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams were placed on leave Friday by the Justice Department, multiple law enforcement sources told NBC News.

Andrew Rohrbach and Celia Cohen, attorneys with the Southern District of New York, were not given a heads up in advance, according to sources. One person familiar with the matter said both were escorted out by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Cohen declined to comment. The U.S. Attorney’s Office also declined to comment.

Multiple sources told NBC News that at least one other Justice Department attorney was placed on administrative leave over comments they made on social media about U.S. Attorney Ed Martin, the Jan. 6 organizer and conservative activist who President Donald Trump named interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

