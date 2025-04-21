From son of immigrants to His Holiness: NYC remembers Pope Francis

As Roman Catholics around the world mourn the death of Pope Francis, who was hospitalized with a complex lung infection and other health complications before passing away, the tri-state area pays tribute to his Holiness.

Francis, who suffered from chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, died Monday. He was admitted to Gemelli hospital on Feb. 14, 2025, for a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia. He spent 38 days there, the longest hospitalization of his 12-year papacy.

POPE FRANCIS VISITS NYC IN 2015

During his papacy, Pope Francis had a whirlwind Unites States tour. As Pope Francis made stops in Washington, D.C., New York and Philadelphia, he met with the homeless, shared with seminarians that "God weeps" for victims of sexual abuse, met with prisoners and spoke from a lecturn used by President Abraham Lincoln at Independence Hall. The pope's 5-day schedule was nonstop with the faithful coming from all corners of the country to see his Holiness.

The faithful lined the streets with smartphones and posted to social media about rainbow sightings in New York and Philadelphia.

In a moving gesture, the pontiff blessed Ground Zero, prayed over the reflecting pools, met with families of the victims of the 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and left a white rose at the 9/11 memorial.

During his visit to the Big Apple, Pope Francis also address the United Nations General Assembly where he spoke on saving the environment and putting down nuclear weapons.

"Any harm done to the environment, therefore, is harm done to humanity," he said.

Francis was welcomed with cheers and chants as he arrived at JFK Airport in New York City.

Thousands waited for hours in September 2015 for a chance to catch a glimpse of Pope Francis in New York City's Central Park. Many hoped to get close to the pontiff, but for some, being in the same area as the leader of the Catholic Church was a big honor, too.

Crowds also lined Fifth Avenue as Francis headed to a service at St. Patrick's Cathedral.

Francis also visited an East Harlem school and offered a special blessing to refugees and immigrants, including undocumented people living in the city.

Additionally, one of his stops during his visit to the Big Apple was the famed Madison Square Garden, where His Holiness led a mass before thousands of attendees, urging his audience to live their faith by rejecting self-absorption and remembering the forgotten and needy.

"God is in the city," he said in his homily, delivered in Spanish. Life isn't easy, Francis went on to say said. Still, there "are reminders of the hidden riches present in our world: in the diversity of its cultures, traditions and historical experiences, in the variety of its languages, costumes and cuisines. Big cities bring together all the different ways which we human beings have discovered to express the meaning of life, wherever we may be," NBC News reported at the time.

Pope Francis, who has long shed a light on the plights of immigrants and the poor, said it was also easy in cities to let marginalized people go unseen.

"In big cities, beneath the roar of traffic, beneath the rapid pace of change, so many faces pass by unnoticed because they have no right to be there, no right to be part of the city," Pope Francis said.

"They are the foreigners, their children who go without school, those deprived medical insurance, the homeless, the forgotten elderly. These people stand at the edge of our avenues and our streets in deafening anonymity. They become part of an urban landscape that is more and more taken for granted in our eyes, and especially in our hearts."

But there is hope for them, and for everyone, Francis said.

He implored the city's people to "go out and show that God is in your midst."

Pope Francis plunged into the melting pot of New York on Thursday after reminding the country of its immigrant origins in the first papal speech before Congress. David Ushery reports.

HEALTH PROBLEMS

This was not the first time that His Holiness was treated for a lung infection.

In 2023, Pope Francis was hospitalized for several days for treatment of a pulmonary infection after experiencing difficulty breathing in the days leading up to his hospitalization.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said at the time that Francis, who was then 86, did not have COVID-19, but required several days of therapy. He also said that Pope Francis had been suffering some breathing trouble in recent days and went to the Gemelli hospital for tests.

“The tests showed a respiratory infection (COVID-19 infection excluded) that will require some days of medical therapy,” Bruni's statement said at the time.

The Vatican said that Francis would remain at Gemelli University Hospital, where he underwent surgery in 2021.

Pope Francis has used a wheelchair for quite some time due to strained ligaments in his right knee and a small knee fracture. He has said the injury was healing and been walking more with a cane of late.

Francis also has said he resisted having surgery for the knee problems because he didn't respond well to general anesthesia during the 2021 intestinal surgery.

He said soon after the surgery that he had recovered fully and could eat normally. But in a subsequent interview with The Associated Press, Francis said his diverticulosis, or bulges in the intestinal wall, had “returned.”

Additionally, as a teen, Francis lost a lung to an infection.

During his most recent health crisis, the 88-year-old pontiff battled a complex lung infection and other complications in February 2025.

Francis, who had double pneumonia and the early stages of kidney insufficiency, was awake and in good spirits Monday. He was not in pain and is not receiving artificial nutrition, the Vatican said.

“The night passed well, the pope slept and is resting,” it said. A medical bulletin was expected later in the day.

BEFORE BECOMING POPE FRANCIS, HE WAS JORGE BERGOGLIO, THE SON OF IMMIGRANTS

The long-time archbishop of Buenos Aires was the son of middle-class Italian immigrants and is known as a humble man who denied himself the luxuries that previous Buenos Aires cardinals enjoyed. But back then, he was known simply as Jorge Bergoglio.

He often rode the bus to work, cooked his own meals and regularly visited the slums that ring Argentina's capital. He considers social outreach, rather than doctrinal battles, to be the essential business of the church.

In a lifetime of teaching and leading priests in Latin America, which has the largest share of the world's Catholics, Jorge Bergoglio, as His Holiness was known as before being named Pope, has also shown a keen political sensibility as well as the kind of self-effacing humility that fellow cardinals value highly, according to his official biographer, Sergio Rubin.

Originally studying to be a chemical technician, Bergoglio was called to the church and turned to academia before ordained a priest in 1969.

In choosing to call himself Francis, the new pope was associating himself with the much-loved Italian saint from Assisi associated with peace, poverty and simplicity. St. Francis was born to a wealthy family but later renounced his wealth and founded the Franciscan order of friars; he wandered about the countryside preaching to the people in very simple language.

He was so famed for his sanctity that he was canonized just two years after his death in 1226.

St. Francis Xavier is another important namesake. One of the 16th century founders of the Jesuit order, Francis Xavier was a legendary missionary who spread the faith as far as India and Japan — giving the new pope's name selection possibly further symbolic resonance in an age when the church is struggling to maintain its numbers.

In an interesting twist the Jesuits were expelled from all of the Americas in the mid-18th century. However, 10 years ago, a Latin American Jesuit has been elected head of the 1.2-billion strong Catholic Church.

Bergoglio's legacy as cardinal includes his efforts to repair the reputation of a church that lost many followers by failing to openly challenge Argentina's murderous 1976-83 dictatorship. His own record as the head of the Jesuit order in Argentina at the time has been tarnished as well.

Many Argentines remain angry over the church's acknowledged failure to openly confront a regime that was kidnapping and killing thousands of people as it sought to eliminate "subversive elements" in society. It's one reason why more than two-thirds of Argentines describe themselves as Catholic, but fewer than 10 percent regularly attend mass.

Under Bergoglio's leadership, Argentina's bishops issued a collective apology in October 2012 for the church's failures to protect its flock. But the statement blamed the era's violence in roughly equal measure on both the junta and its enemies.

Bergoglio's own role in the so-called Dirty War has been the subject of controversy.

At least two court cases directly involved Bergoglio. One examined the torture of two of his Jesuit priests who were kidnapped in 1976 from the slums where they advocated liberation theology. One accused Bergoglio of effectively handing him over to the junta.

Both men were freed after Bergoglio took extraordinary, behind-the-scenes action to save them — including persuading dictator Jorge Videla's family priest to call in sick so that Bergoglio himself could say Mass in the junta leader's home, where he privately appealed for mercy. His intervention likely saved their lives, but Bergoglio never shared the details until Rubin interviewed him for a 2010 biography.

Rubin said failing to challenge the dictators was simply pragmatic at a time when so many people were getting killed, and attributed Bergoglio's later reluctance to share his side of the story as a reflection of his humility.

Bergoglio also was accused of turning his back on a family that lost five relatives to state terror, including a young woman who was 5-months' pregnant before she was kidnapped and eventually killed in 1977. The woman's child, who survived, was given to an "important" family.

Despite written evidence indicating he knew the child had been given away, Bergoglio testified in 2010 that he didn't know about any stolen babies until well after the dictatorship was over.

POPE FRANCIS ELECTED USHERING IN MORE PROGRESSIVE VIEWS

Before becoming the leader of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis was born in Argentina as Jorge Bergoglio, eventually becoming the first pontiff from the Americas and the first from outside Europe in more than a millennium. He chose the name Francis, associating himself with the humble 13th-century Italian preacher who lived a life of poverty.

The day he was elected pontiff on March 13, 2013, Francis, looking stunned, shyly waved to the crowd of more than 100,000 people who packed a rain-soaked St. Peter's Square for the announcement, marveling that the cardinals needed to look to "the end of the earth" to find a bishop of Rome.

When they chose the at-the-time 76-year-old pope, the cardinals clearly decided that they didn't need a vigorous, young pope who would reign for decades but rather a seasoned, popular and humble pastor who would draw followers to the faith and help rebuild a church stained by scandal.

The cardinal electors overcame deep divisions about the future of the church to select the 266th pontiff in a remarkably fast, five-ballot conclave.

Francis asked for prayers for himself, and for retired Pope Benedict XVI, whose stunning resignation paved the way for the conclave that brought the first Jesuit to the papacy.

Across the planet, Latin Americans burst into tears and jubilation at news that the region, which counts 40 percent of the world's Catholics, finally had a pope to call its own.

"It's a huge gift for all of Latin America. We waited 20 centuries. It was worth the wait," Jose Antonio Cruz, a Franciscan friar at the St. Francis of Assisi church in the colonial Old San Juan district in Puerto Rico, said at the time.

Bergoglio had reportedly finished second in the 2005 conclave that produced Benedict — who became the first pope to resign in 600 years. The speed with which he was elected pope this time around indicates that — even though he was 76 and has slowed down from the effects of having a lung removed as a teenager — he still had the trust of cardinals to do the job.

Tens of thousands of people who braved cold rain to watch the smokestack atop the Sistine Chapel jumped in joy when white smoke poured out, many shouting "Habemus Papam!" or "We have a pope!" — as the bells of St. Peter's Basilica. Elected on the fifth ballot, Francis was chosen in one of the fastest conclaves in years.

A winner must receive 77 votes, or two-thirds of the 115, to be named pope.

For comparison's sake, Benedict was elected on the fourth ballot in 2005 — but he was the clear front-runner going into the vote. Pope John Paul II was elected on the eighth ballot in 1978 to become the first non-Italian pope in 455 years.

During his papacy, Francis was known for his more progressive attitudes. He spoke out against capitalism, promoted environmental sustainability, and owning a more open attitude towards gay people in the Catholic Church (although this did not result in an official reform, it was not overlooked).

Francis issued a groundbreaking church law in May 2019 that requires all Catholic priests and nuns to report clergy sex abuse and cover-ups involving their superiors to church authorities. He said in June that every bishop must take responsibility for the “catastrophe” of the sex abuse crisis.

He also accused fellow church officials of hypocrisy for forgetting that Jesus Christ bathed lepers and ate with prostitutes and expressed “shame” for himself and the Roman Catholic Church for the scale of child sexual abuse within the church and acknowledged failures in putting the needs of victims first.

“I would like to express to the victims my sadness and pain for the trauma that they suffered,’’ Francis said. “It is also my shame, our shame, my shame, for the incapacity of the church for too long to put them at the center of its concerns.”

Pope Francis also named the first woman to head a major Vatican office, appointing an Italian nun, Sister Simona Brambilla, to become prefect of the department responsible for all the Catholic Church's religious orders.

The appointment marked a major step in Francis’ aim to give women more leadership roles in governing the church. While women have been named to No. 2 spots in some Vatican offices, never before has a woman been named prefect of a dicastery or congregation of the Holy See Curia, the central governing organ of the Catholic Church.

Given his background, Pope Francis was also very critical of President Donald Trump’s mass deportation policy in a letter to U.S. bishops and pleaded with Catholics not to give into “narratives that discriminate.”

Francis said Donald Trump’s plans to impose mass deportations of immigrants would be a “disgrace,” as he weighed in on the incoming U.S. president’s pledges nearly a decade after calling him “not Christian” for wanting to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border.

Francis made the comments during an appearance on a talk show, and then followed up with an official telegram of congratulations to Trump on the day of his inauguration. Francis said he prayed that America would live up to its ideals of being a “land of opportunity and welcome for all.”

“It is my hope that under your leadership the American people will prosper and always strive to build a more just society, where there is no room for hatred, discrimination or exclusion,” he wrote in the telegram.

History’s first Latin American pope was also asked about the Trump administration pledges of deportations during an appearance on a popular Italian talk show, Che Tempo Che Fa.

“If true, this will be a disgrace, because it makes the poor wretches who have nothing pay the bill” for the problem, Francis said. “This won’t do! This is not the way to solve things. That’s not how things are resolved.”

While Francis, ushered in more progressive views, his time as head of the Catholic Church wasn't without controversy. While he had a more open attitude towards the LGBTQ+ within the church, Pope Francis issued an apology after he was quoted using a vulgar and derogatory term about gay men to reaffirm the Catholic Church’s ban on gay priests.

The ruckus that ensued underscored how the church’s official teaching about homosexuality often bumps up against the unacknowledged reality that there are plenty of gay men in the priesthood, and plenty of LGBTQ+ Catholics who want to be fully part of the life and sacraments of the church.