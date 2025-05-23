Police up reward as search intensifies for attacker in brutal Randall's Island beating

The NYPD has upped the reward for information in connection to the brutal beating of a mom on Randall's Island that left her clinging to life at the hospital, in an incident that a police chief called "one of the worst" he's ever seen.

Diana Agudelo, a 44-year-old mother of two, was found unconscious just off the bike path on Randall's Island, according to police, who said she was viciously beaten around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Someone who was on a walk in the area found her and called police. She was taken to the hospital, where she remained in critical condition as of Thursday.

"Brutally attacked. Facial fractures. Orbital bone cracked. Skull fracture. The base of her skull is cracked. Her nose is broken. One of the worst beatings I’ve ever seen," said NYPD Chief Joseph Kenny.

The NYPD was reaching out to the community for help, and raised the reward for information.

"Normally our CrimeStopper reward is $3,500, with the approval of the police commissioner, we have upped that reward to $10,000. So we are asking for the public’s help," Kenny said.

Kenny leads a team of investigators that has made a crucial discovery in the case: They recovered a unique e-bike Agudelo was riding when she was attacked.

"Through video canvass, we were able to see that bike be thrown into the river. We used our harbor and scuba units and were able to retrieve that bike. And we are processing it for forensics," said Kenny.

It comes as the family continues to pray for a miracle.

"There are so many questions that I have. I need to know what happened to my mom. She’s not here. She can’t talk to me. She can’t say it physically herself. I need someone. I need answers," said Agudelo's daughter, Stephanie Rodas. "

Agudelo has been unable to speak or move as she remains on life support. The family said their mother's surgeon has given her a 99% mortality rate. The prognosis is not good, but Rodas refuses to give up hope.

"I see her cry. When she’s on the bed. I was crying next to her and I saw a tear drop fall from her eye," the 21-year-old daughter said. "So I know she’s there and I know she wants her story to be told. I know she wants justice."

Agudelo was biking home from work at the Museum of the City of New York when police say she was randomly targeted near the 103rd Street foot bridge on Randall’s Island. Her daughter said her mom took the Harlem River Pathway on the island to and from work every day.

"She took a bike mostly to work because we don’t have enough money to get a car, and mostly because she did love biking," Rodas said.

A spokesperson for the Museum of the City of New York, where Agudelo worked, said in a statement she is a "beloved and devoted member of the staff" and that they were working with police to provide any possible assistance.

Rodas said she is putting her trust in NYPD detectives to find her mother’s attacker.

"I have a lot of faith in you guys. Thank you thank you. I just need to know who did this to my mom," she said. "I just don’t want anyone else to go through this...Any family. This is the worst thing on Earth. I need answers and I need someone to say something.”

Kenny shared the sense of urgency, saying of the attacker, "if they were able to do this to one person, what makes them think they won’t do it again?"

A reward is being offered right now for information. Anyone who calls CrimeStoppers can remain anonymous.