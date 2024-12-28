Manhattan

Man in critical condition after catching fire at Penn Station: police

By NBC New York Staff

Police overnight were investigating how a man caught fire at Manhattan's bustling Penn Station.

According to the NYPD, a 67-year-old man was on fire around 8 p.m. Friday near New Jersey Transit tracks 11 and 12.

The man had burns to his legs and upper parts of his body. He was hospitalized with severe injuries and last listed in critical condition.

There have been no arrests and police have not said what may have led to the incident.

Law enforcement sources said the man appeared to be homeless, and a preliminary investigation does not appear to suggest that the man set himself on fire.

The transit station fire comes less than a week after a sleeping woman was set on fire aboard an F train in Brooklyn.

The woman's suspected fire-starter was indicted Friday on murder and arson charges. Prosecutors have alleged the Sebastian Zapeta fanned the flames with a shirt before watching the woman burn from a platform bench.

The 33-year-old's lawyer declined to comment following the indictment.

