NYPD steps up security around religious, diplomatic sites in NYC amid Israeli strikes on Iran

The NYPD is adding security at religious site and Israeli diplomatic locations across New York City as a precautionary measure amid Israel's air strikes in Iran, officials said.

"The NYPD is tracking the situation in the Middle East. Out of an abundance of caution, we're deploying additional resources to Jewish, Israeli & other sites throughout NYC. We’re coordinating with our federal partners & we'll continue to monitor for any potential impact to NYC," the NYPD said in a statement Thursday night shortly after the attacks overseas began.

New Yorkers should feel safe to be able to go about their daily lives, Mayor Eric Adams said.

"We are praying for peace in the region, and we're preparing for safety in our city," Adams said.

New York City's top cop, Jessica Tisch, said the added NYPD deployment involved securing sites in all five boroughs. She would not release specific numbers of officers at those sensitive sites but said the increased security will continue for at least the next several days.

"There are no credible threats to New York at this time," the Gov. Kathy Hochul, said in a social media post. "As a precaution, we have increased security for sensitive locations and stepped up cybersecurity protections. My priority is keeping New Yorkers safe."

Suffolk County police on Long Island have also stepped up patrols at Jewish and Muslim religious institutions.

"Although there are currently no credible threats in our area, members of the department are in communication with our law enforcement partners as well as religious leaders in our area," Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine and Suffolk Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina said in a statement.

Israel launched airstrikes against Iran early Friday in a dramatic escalation that increased the chances of an all-out war between the countries and expanding the long-running regional conflict. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation targeted Iran’s nuclear program and "will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat."

Hossein Salami, the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was killed in the Israeli strikes, Iran's state media arm, Tasnim, reported.

The strikes were conducted without U.S. involvement, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, as the Trump administration has been in talks with Tehran on a possible nuclear deal.

Earlier this week, the board of governors of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog formally found that Iran isn’t complying with its nuclear obligations for the first time in 20 years.

Iran quickly retaliated, sending a swarm of drones at Israel.