NYPD sends officers to religious sites after DC Jewish museum shooting

The NYPD is sending its heavy-weapons teams, the Critical Response Command, to Jewish houses of worship and other sensitive locations in response to last night's shooting of two Israeli government employees in Washington D.C., a senior NYC law enforcement official says.

While the current belief in law enforcement that the alleged shooter in DC acted alone there is always a concern that individuals may act out following incidents like these.

CRC is a highly trained unit that specializes in these types of security scenarios. They are armed with M4 semiautomatic rifles and they are specifically prepared for active shooter terrorism situations. They are commonly deployed in situations like these.

The NYPD is moving these officers to sensitive sites as a precaution.

"While there is no known nexus to NYC, in response to last night’s horrific attack in DC targeting Jews & Israelis, the NYPD is increasing its presence at religious sites & cultural institutions with high visibility patrols, heavy weapons teams, and counterterrorism officers," the NYPD said on social media.

The stunning attack on Wednesday evening prompted Israeli missions in the U.S. to beef up their security and lower their flags to half-staff. It came as Israel has launched another major offensive in the Gaza Strip in a war with Hamas that has heightened tensions across the Middle East and internationally and as antisemitic acts are on the rise.

"Devastated by the senseless killing outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. "We’re keeping the victims in our prayers and have directed the NYPD to increase security at sensitive locations for the Jewish community here in NYC. This act of hateful violence is exactly what it means to globalize the intifada. Let me be clear — antisemitic violence has no place in our country.

The two people killed, identified as Yaron Lischinsky, an Israeli citizen, and Sarah Milgrim, an American, were a young couple about to be engaged, according to Yechiel Leiter, the Israeli ambassador to the U.S.

Lischinsky told others at an event he attended before he was killed that he was looking forward to returning to Israel to celebrate an upcoming Jewish holiday, said Ted Deutch, the chief executive of the American Jewish Committee, which had put on the reception.

The couple were leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum when the suspect, who had been seen pacing outside the museum, approached a group of four people and opened fire, Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said at a news conference.

The gunman, identified by police as Elias Rodriguez, 31, of Chicago, then walked into the museum, was detained by event security and began chanting, “Free, free Palestine,” Smith said.

“These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW!” President Donald Trump posted on social media early Thursday. “Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA."

Public records list Rodriguez as living in a modest 850-square-foot apartment on Chicago’s north side.

It was not immediately clear whether Rodriguez had an attorney who could comment on his behalf. A telephone number listed in public records rang unanswered.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino wrote in a post on social media that “early indicators are that this is an act of targeted violence.”