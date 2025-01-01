NYPD monitoring New Year's attack in New Orleans, says no credible threats to NYC

The NYPD is monitoring the events that occurred on New Year's in New Orleans where at least 10 people were killed and dozens injured after a car plowed through a crowd of revelers.

The FBI said it is investigating the attack as an act of terrorism.

The driver was killed in a firefight with police following the attack around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday along Bourbon Street in the city’s bustling French Quarter, the FBI said.

Investigators were combing the French Quarter for potential explosive devices, a law enforcement official told the Associated Press. The official was not authorized to discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The NYPD said there are no specific threats facing New York City in the wake of the incident in New Orleans.

"The NYPD has been closely monitoring recent events in New Orleans and coordinating with federal and regional partners. We have not identified any specific/credible threats or any nexus to New York City at this time," a spokesperson tells News 4.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the New York State Police is on alert even though there remains no credible threats to New York.

"We pray for the families of those we lost and everyone impacted by last night’s horrific terror attack in New Orleans. We have no indication that there are any credible threats to New Yorkers. At my direction, the @nyspolice are on high alert to keep our communities safe," Hochul said.

Local, state and federal law enforcement were out in force Tuesday night for the annual New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square, which occurred without any major incident.

"Right now, we have no specific, credible threats to the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, but our cops are ready for anything that comes our way," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch told News 4 Tuesday evening as the crowds started to gather last night.

Tisch said security measures in Times Square included drones, canine teams, intelligence and counter-terrorism officers, and sanitation trucks to act as barriers.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said the driver in the attack there was “hell-bent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did.”

“It was very intentional behavior. This man was trying to run over as many people as he could,” Kirkpatrick said.

After the vehicle stopped, the driver emerged and opened fire on responding officers, police said. Officers returned fire, killing the driver, police said.

Two officers were wounded and are in stable condition, police said. They were in addition to 33 people injured in the vehicle attack.