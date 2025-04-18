For those who have been trashing New York City's recent composting law, you've been given a brief window to get on board — or else the fines will start to roll in.

New York City's waste reduction efforts commenced earlier in April, as the city's sanitation department said it would begin enforcing a law-mandated composting program with fines.

Since April 1, residents have been required to separate food waste from trash or risk receiving a $25 fine from the Department of Sanitation. While mandatory composting became effective in October 2024, the law passed by City Council established a warning period until April 2025.

But now City Hall is softening on its stance, at least temporarily, to go after those who do not comply.

"In an effort to facilitate even higher participation, we will conduct additional outreach and education on composting before issuing fines to the most persistent offenders who repeatedly refuse to compost," a statement from City Hall read.

The city said the decision to hold off on issuing fines came after Mayor Eric Adams had heard from residents of all five boroughs who had questions about the program.

The statement from City Hall on Thursday clarified in no uncertain terms: "Make no mistake: Composting continues to be mandatory in New York City."

And that delay in fines won't apply to everyone: A city official said any buildings with more than 30 units that get more than four warnings — what the city calls "persistent violators" — would still be fined $100. By the end of 2025, that same threshold will apply to all buildings, no matter the size.

The city did tout the early successes of the program, as DSNY crews picked up a record-breaking 3.8 million pounds of compost in the second week of the program alone.

What are the food separation rules?

Sanitation officials say they have deliberately kept the rules simple for residents. All food, yard and food-soiled paper waste must be set out in a bin on recycling day.

The city said any bin measuring 55 gallons or less with a lid can be used for composting.

What should be separated?

Education materials developed by the DSNY establish that food scraps and food-soiled paper should be set aside in compost bins instead of trash bags.

Compostable material includes:

Fruit

Vegetables

Meat

Bones

Dairy

Prepared food

Napkins

Towels

Tea bags

Paper plates

Coffee filters

Pizza boxes (clean boxes should be recycled)

Products labeled compostable

In addition to food, leaf and yard waste can also be compostable. However, the agency says food waste should only be mixed with leaf and yard waste when using a bin with a secure lid.

How much will I get fined?

Once the temporary hold in fines is over, landlords who violate the food separation mandate can face fines starting at $25 for the first offense.

Buildings with one to eight units may face $25 fines for the first offense, $50 for the second and $100 for subsequent offenses. Buildings with more than nine units face fines of $100 for the first offense, $200 for the second offense and $300 for additional offenses.

According to the department, sanitation supervisors may search trash bags to investigate whether food waste is mixed with trash. Sanitation officials stressed that this enforcement mechanism is not new and is used in other cities around the world.