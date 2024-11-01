After string of deaths, NYC has new tool to fight subway surfing: Drones

In the wake of three young New Yorkers dying from subway surfing in a six-week span, the city is expanding its plan aimed at ending the dangerous stunt — with more help of drones in the air, and more student-driven public service announcements.

Standing steps away from the 7 line, one of the most popular subway surfing lines in the city, Mayor Eric Adams held up a photo of someone atop a subway car.

“This is real. It’s not having fun, it’s fatal,” Mayor Adams said outside P.S. 11 in Woodside Thursday.

So far in 2024, there have been six subway surfing deaths compared to five in all of 2023. The mayor believes using drone technology and even more youth involvement in public service announcements will make an impact across the city.

“It's a combination of the patrol force on the ground. It's a combination of our team at One Police Plaza that's monitoring these lines based on 311, and 911, data. And it is a combination of everyday New Yorkers who see this taking place and report it to us, and then it's the young people who are part of the PSA’s that we're putting together,” Adams said.

Mayor Adams and NYPD officials explained that during the drone pilot program for subway surfing, officers were able to quickly spot, identify and engage with more than 100 people between the ages of 9 and 33. The police department's plan involves using a few of the drone teams during after-school hours of 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on popular lines throughout the five boroughs.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry says after every subway surfing incident and apprehension, officers speak with the child’s parents.

“We share the drone footage with each parent. Open conversations at home are critical. Everything starts within the family and by fostering these discussions, we can work together to tackle this challenge,” said Daughtry.

The NYPD has also partnered with the Department of Education for anti-subway surfing presentations to about 1,300 students so far. The NYC Schools Chancellor says that will expand to more schools throughout the city.

Last year, the city and MTA launched the campaign "Ride Inside, Stay Alive," which was designed by high schoolers. NYC Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos says students also made posters and recorded PSAs to amplify their voices in the fight against the potentially dangerous effects of peer pressure and social media.

“Our students are our best messengers, which is why we focus on not only student engagement, [but also] with student empowerment. We know we will continue elevating student voice to bring attention to this issue, and of course, we also need to directly educate our kids about the dangers of subway surfing,” said Aviles-Ramos.

The NYPD and Mayor Adams made clear the other huge piece of the problem is social media, as young people continue to be motivated by viral videos and are fueled by the likes and views they generate. The mayor said he’s had conversations with social media companies about talked about the impact of the dangerous videos.

“So we’re going after social media companies and social media platforms. They have an obligation not to put profit over public safety,” he said. “We don't glorify violence or hate or any other criminal activity on these websites, and we must stop glorifying subway surfing. Every injury, every death, is 100% preventable,” said NYPD Commissioner Tom Donlon.

Adolfo Sanabria turned 13 days before police say he died while subway surfing in Queens, steps away from his home in October. Dozens of friends created a memorial in his honor under the M train tracks near the Forest Avenue station. His devastated mother, Milene Sorzano, warned parents across the city to look at their kids’ phone and know what they are doing, and with who.

On Sunday night, days after Adolfo’s death, police say 13-year-old Krystel Romero and her 12 -year-old friend were subway surfing on a 7 train when they fell. Romero died and her friend is in critical condition.

Norma Nazario’s son Zach died last year after getting caught up in the tragic trend. He was only 15. Nazario stood with city officials Thursday holding her son’s funeral card, saying she’s grateful to Mayor Adams and the NYPD for the drone initiative.

"Social media has a role to play here, too, and they're not doing it. Not one child should lose their life, and no other family should have to live without their beloved child. Our message is clear right inside and stay alive," said Nazario.