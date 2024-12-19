Hochul to send additional 250 National Guard members into the subways for holiday safety

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is sending additional National Guard members to patrol the subways for the holiday season in New York City, she announced this week.

Hochul said she ordered 250 more Guard members into the subway system to help with safety of passengers and because of the increase in travelers through New York City during the holidays.

“With this higher volume of visitors and riders, announcing an additional 250 national guard to help support NY’s Task force Empire Shield," the governor said.

Hochul said she wants to ensure people traveling to New York for the holidays feel safe.

"This is not in response to a specific crime, we’re not seeing a trend that’s alarming, but it’s about continuing a strategy," Hochul emphasized.