A 44-year-old Brooklyn man has been arrested on a rape charge, police said Monday, weeks after he was allegedly seen on video performing sex acts on a corpse on a subway in Lower Manhattan.

Felix Rojas was charged with a single count of first-degree rape in the April 9 incident on the R train. Investigators say he was apprehended Sunday, though the circumstances weren't clear.

According to the sources, the investigation started with the discovery of a body on the train at Whitehall Station early Wednesday. Police immediately reviewed MTA subway cameras and found footage of the acts.

Sources say the suspect performed or tried to perform various sex acts on the body, and that he waited for moments when the train car was empty to pursue his attack. It's believed the entire assault, which sources say involved pulling the body from the train seat to the floor, took several minutes.

Investigators believe the body may have been on the train for hours before the disturbing incidents, sources said.

Attorney information for Rojas wasn't immediately available.