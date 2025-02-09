New York City

NYC officials warn of heavy snow leading to treacherous travel on the roads overnight

"Let emergency crews operate on the roads, please don’t travel if you don’t have to," the city's emergency management department warned

By NBC New York Staff

As snow picks up across the New York City area Saturday night, the city is warning of dangerous driving conditions.

".@NWSNewYorkNY has issued a Special Weather Statement for NYC: Moderate to heavy snow is rapidly spreading, reducing visibilities and covering roadways. Snowfall rates of 1 to locally 2 inches will be possible for about a 2 to 3 hour period. Use caution while traveling," a social media post for the city's emergency management department said.

Later, New York City's Office of Emergency Management said the snow was switching over to a wintry mix and drivers should remain off the roads.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall between 9 p.m. and around midnight.

Snow will be steady through the evening with sleet and rain mixing in from south to north. Storm Team 4 expects snow to change over to a mix around 11 p.m. in New York City.

The forecast range for NYC of 2-5 inches is about right, but we could see a wide range of 1 inch in Staten Island and 5 inches in the north Bronx -- quite a difference across the five boroughs.

The heaviest totals are expected north and east of NYC, 5-8 inches, where the winter storm warning is set.

Snowfall rates could approach an inch an hour before midnight.

By mid-Sunday morning, the storm is essentially over with only a few flurries still lingering.

