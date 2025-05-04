The New York City Council is considering banning pedicabs right around Broadway theater exits and entrances.

A new bill would prevent pedicabs to operate within 50 feet of a theater.

People have long complained for years about pedicabs blasting music loudly, which disrupts performances, and about harassing theatergoers.

The bill was introduced by Councilmembers Keith Powers and Erik Bottcher. They say the bill, if passed, would help provide relief to theaters.

"Pedicabs have the potential to be a great micro-mobility alternative and fun activity for tourists and residents alike - but it’s not going well. Many drivers illegally blast music that disrupts performances in the Theater District and residents across Manhattan," Bottcher said in a statement.

The bill seemingly has the support of the Times Square Alliance, whose president thanked the councilmembers for pushing the legislation forward to control "the chaos of the pedicab industry that plagues theatergoers."

The proposed legislation would prohibit pedicab drivers "from parking, stopping, or standing a pedicab, or picking up or dropping off passengers" within 50 feet of a theatre located in the Theatre District Zone.

"As much as we love Alicia Keys’ ‘Empire State of Mind,’ there’s a time and place for it," Bottcher added.