EXTREME HEAT

NYC outdoor pools open this Friday: What you need to know

By SANDRA ESCALLÓN and TELEMUNDO 47

NBC Universal, Inc.

Summer started last Friday and extreme heat is already impacting the region. For many, going to the pool is a way to cool down during this weather. We've got good news.

New York City's outdoor public pools will open for the season this Friday, June 27. One of those pools is the city's biggest one, in Astoria, which reopened to the public last summer.

City pools must be lifeguard-staffed. In the past, shortages have led to some pools opening later than others.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Here are some points to know before going to one of the pools.

Health Jun 20

Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion: Signs, symptoms and how to treat both

Extreme Weather Jun 23

Con Edison asks parts of Queens to conserve energy as heat cranks up

Storm Team 4 Jun 23

State of NYC emergency in effect as extreme heat seizes tri-state

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Pool Hours

Outdoor pool hours are from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. daily, with a break for pool cleaning between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Our pools will remain open this summer for general swim. Pool hours will remain the same: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., and 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

What to know before you go to the pool

What should I wear?

Those who visit the pool need to have a swimsuit. Also, if you want to cover up from the sun, you will need to wear a plain white shirt or white hat; they don’t allow shirts with colors on them on the deck. 

The city also provides free sunscreen across the five boroughs.

What to bring to the pool?

Make sure you have a sturdy lock when you head out to the pool. Locks are required to enter, and they will not accept luggage locks.

What NOT to bring to the pool?

You should not bring food, glass bottles, electronic devices, and newspapers. Unbound periodicals tend to blow around and create litter, food can be messy to clean up after, and there’s too much water around to make sure your electronics stay safe. 

Information for Parents

Thinking of bringing floaties? It’s safer to leave them at home and just stay in the shallow end of the pool until everyone learns to swim.

Babies or toddlers can put on swim diapers before they head into the water. Also, you may find a place to park a stroller, but nobody can keep an eye on it.

Where can I find a pool near me?

You can find a pool near your home here.

Where can I find more information?

For more information you can visit this website.

This article tagged under:

EXTREME HEATheat wave
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us