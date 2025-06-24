Summer started last Friday and extreme heat is already impacting the region. For many, going to the pool is a way to cool down during this weather. We've got good news.

New York City's outdoor public pools will open for the season this Friday, June 27. One of those pools is the city's biggest one, in Astoria, which reopened to the public last summer.

City pools must be lifeguard-staffed. In the past, shortages have led to some pools opening later than others.

Here are some points to know before going to one of the pools.

Pool Hours

Outdoor pool hours are from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. daily, with a break for pool cleaning between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

What to know before you go to the pool

What should I wear?

Those who visit the pool need to have a swimsuit. Also, if you want to cover up from the sun, you will need to wear a plain white shirt or white hat; they don’t allow shirts with colors on them on the deck.

The city also provides free sunscreen across the five boroughs.

What to bring to the pool?

Make sure you have a sturdy lock when you head out to the pool. Locks are required to enter, and they will not accept luggage locks.

What NOT to bring to the pool?

You should not bring food, glass bottles, electronic devices, and newspapers. Unbound periodicals tend to blow around and create litter, food can be messy to clean up after, and there’s too much water around to make sure your electronics stay safe.

Information for Parents

Thinking of bringing floaties? It’s safer to leave them at home and just stay in the shallow end of the pool until everyone learns to swim.

Babies or toddlers can put on swim diapers before they head into the water. Also, you may find a place to park a stroller, but nobody can keep an eye on it.

Where can I find a pool near me?

You can find a pool near your home here.

Where can I find more information?

For more information you can visit this website.