New York City is planning to host a ticker-tape parade up the Canyon of Heroes to thank and honor post-9/11 servicemembers and their families.

Mayor Eric Adams is set to announce the planned celebration to commemorate the service and sacrifice of military members who fought in Afghanistan, Iraq and those who helped to fight Al Qaeda and Isis-linked terrorists overseas.

The parade, slated to be held on July 6, 2026, will be called "Homecoming of Heroes: A Ticker Tape Parade Honoring Our Post-9/11 Combat Veterans and Their Families." Adams is expected to announce the event later Thursday to fete those who served in "America’s longest war."

"The 'Homecoming of Heroes' parade is not merely a celebration – it is a historic moment in which a major city unites to solemnly honor the extraordinary service, sacrifice, and resilience of our post-9/11 combat veterans in Iraq and Afghanistan," said Adams. "It is because of these brave men and women that we can cherish the most precious gift we have: our freedom."

The Global War on Terror began after the attacks on 9/11. Nearly 2 million servicemembers served in Iraq and Afghanistan. More than 7,000 were killed, 53,000 wounded, and more than 31,000 post-9/11 veterans died by suicide, according to the city’s Department of Veterans Services. Many more also suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, and others have fallen ill to cancer due to toxic exposure.

"For this post-9/11 generation of combat veterans and their families, this march down Broadway is a symbol of belonging, of closure, and of collective pride," said James Hendon, the city’s Veterans’ Services Commissioner. "We served through two decades of war. Now together we write the next chapter – one of unity, recognition, and possibility."

American troops left Afghanistan in Aug. 2021. As the last planes were departing, 13 U.S. servicemembers were killed in the so-called “Abbey Gate” terrorist attack. U.S. troops formally withdrew from Iraq in Dec. 2011. That war cost nearly 4,500 Americans their lives, while also leaving more than 100,000 Iraqis killed.

Adams is set to make the announcement for the 2026 parade as he currently trails in the polls seeking re-election.

Gulf War Veterans had a ticker tape parade in 1991. In May 1985, the city celebrated Vietnam veterans ten years after the end of that war.

The parade’s timing is set to coincide with the International Naval Review 250 where fleets from across the globe will be in New York Harbor July 3-8, 2026 to celebrate "freedom of the seas."