NYC fireworks canceled for New Year's Eve following historic drought

New York City skies will be a little less bright this New Year's Eve.

An historic drought and record brush fire period in November led the city to pull all fireworks permits for New Year's Eve.

That means the annual tradition of sending off fireworks over Central Park and Prospect Park will be on hold until 2025.

“Though hosting firework shows has long been a tradition in New York City’s parks, the unprecedented number of brush fires we’ve seen devastate our green spaces over the past few weeks require us to make smart decisions to help keep our city safe,” said NYC Parks Commissioner Donoghue.

The city pointed to a fiery two weeks last month when the FDNY responded to more than 270 brush fires across the city. According to their records, it was highest two-week response period for brush fire in the city's history.

The New York Road Runners customarily shoot off fireworks during their midnight run in Central Park. The run is expected to continue as planned.

The city is said to be exploring other festive options for the end-of-year celebration. In Prospect Park, there are plans for a light show illuminated by drones.