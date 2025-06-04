The first New York City Democratic mayoral primary debate is hours away, with nine candidates qualifying to take part in the conversation as they vie for votes.

NBC 4 New York/WNBC, Telemundo 47/WNJU and POLITICO New York are partnering to host the debate after being selected to do so by the Campaign Finance Board. The action kicks off at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 4.

The debate will originate from WNBC's 30 Rockefeller Center studios. There won't be an audience.

How can I watch the first NYC Democratic mayoral primary debate?

The debate will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the platforms of NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47.

It will air live on WNBC-TV and across WNBC's and WNJU-TV's streaming and digital platforms, including the NBC 4 New York and Telemundo Noreste streaming channels.

Each broadcast will be translated into Spanish for WNJU audiences and will also include a sign-language interpreter and closed captioning access for the hearing impaired for both WNBC and WNJU audiences.

Which candidates qualified for the debate?

The list of qualified candidates for the June 4 debate, according to the NYC Campaign Finance Board are, in alphabetical order:

Adrienne Adams Michael Blake Andrew Cuomo Brad Lander Zohran Mamdani Zellnor Myrie Jessica Ramos Scott Stringer Whitney Tilson

Why isn't Eric Adams in the debate?

Mayor Eric Adams is running in this election as an independent, so he will not participate in the Democratic primary debate.