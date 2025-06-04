The first New York City Democratic mayoral primary debate is hours away, with nine candidates qualifying to take part in the conversation as they vie for votes.
NBC 4 New York/WNBC, Telemundo 47/WNJU and POLITICO New York are partnering to host the debate after being selected to do so by the Campaign Finance Board. The action kicks off at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 4.
The debate will originate from WNBC's 30 Rockefeller Center studios. There won't be an audience.
How can I watch the first NYC Democratic mayoral primary debate?
The debate will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the platforms of NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47.
It will air live on WNBC-TV and across WNBC's and WNJU-TV's streaming and digital platforms, including the NBC 4 New York and Telemundo Noreste streaming channels.
Each broadcast will be translated into Spanish for WNJU audiences and will also include a sign-language interpreter and closed captioning access for the hearing impaired for both WNBC and WNJU audiences.
Which candidates qualified for the debate?
The list of qualified candidates for the June 4 debate, according to the NYC Campaign Finance Board are, in alphabetical order:
- Adrienne Adams
- Michael Blake
- Andrew Cuomo
- Brad Lander
- Zohran Mamdani
- Zellnor Myrie
- Jessica Ramos
- Scott Stringer
- Whitney Tilson
Why isn't Eric Adams in the debate?
Mayor Eric Adams is running in this election as an independent, so he will not participate in the Democratic primary debate.