What time is NYC Democratic mayoral primary debate tomorrow? Details to know

The first New York City Democratic mayoral primary debate is a day away, with nine candidates qualifying to take part in the conversation.

NBC 4 New York/WNBC, Telemundo 47/WNJU and POLITICO New York are partnering to host the debate after being selected to do so by the Campaign Finance Board.

The debate will originate from WNBC's 30 Rockefeller Center studios on Wednesday, June 4. There won't be an audience.

When is NYC mayoral debate?

The debate will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 4 on the platforms of NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47.

How can I watch mayoral debate?

It will air live on WNBC-TV and across WNBC's and WNJU-TV's streaming and digital platforms, including the NBC 4 New York and Telemundo Noreste streaming channels.

Each broadcast will be translated into Spanish for WNJU audiences and will also include a sign-language interpreter and closed captioning access for the hearing impaired for both WNBC and WNJU audiences.

NBC 4 New York's Melissa Russo reports on the latest developments in the NYC Mayoral race as the primary is only four weeks away.

Which candidates qualified for the debate?

The list of qualified candidates for the June 4 debate, according to the NYC Campaign Finance Board are, in alphabetical order:

Adrienne Adams Michael Blake Andrew Cuomo Brad Lander Zohran Mamdani Zellnor Myrie Jessica Ramos Scott Stringer Whitney Tilson

Why isn't Eric Adams in the debate?

Mayor Eric Adams is running in this election as an independent, so he will not participate in the Democratic primary debate.