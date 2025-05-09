NYC Mayor Adams to meet with Trump in DC on Friday

New York City Mayor Eric Adams will be in Washington, D.C. on Friday to meet with President Donald Trump, the mayor's office announced.

The meeting was added to an updated schedule for the mayor sent to media early Friday morning.

Adams is scheduled to meet Trump at 3 p.m.

"Mayor Adams is committed to working with the administration wherever collaboration can help continue make NYC the best place to raise a family," said Fabien Levy, the city's deputy mayor for communications.

Levy said Adams will discuss federal funding, infrastructure and other topics for the city with the president. Adams traveled with Deputy Mayor for Intergovernmental Affairs Tiffany Raspberry.

