NYC Mayor Adams leaves press conference early, refuses to answer question about planned limits to his power

During the question-and-answer part of a news conference to announce a multi-agency effort addressing public safety issues in the South Bronx, New York City Mayor Eric Adams ended the event early after being asked by a reporter about Gov. Kathy Hochul's reported plans to put oversight into his authority.

Hochul is expected to announce a plan to limit embattled New York City Mayor Eric Adams' authority and appoint a deputy inspector to oversee his office and affairs amid his corruption case controversy, according to a source familiar with the governor's plans.

A source with direct knowledge tells NBC News that Hochul is set to announce that she will not remove Adams from office "right now" but will impose strict “guardrails” on his administration.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Adams first received a question about the future of congestion pricing after the U.S. Department of Transportation pulled its approval of the program, and the mayor deflected before a spokesperson stepped in.

"Sorry, just to be clear, again, we do this one more time, we're going to end the press conference. Any questions about the Bronx or the community," said his spokesperson.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Mayor, we're talking about a big multi-agency initiative and an important one, are you concerned about any limits to your power would stop you from running the city like this?"

"Alright guys, thank you, ridiculous, nothing about the Bronx, thank you guys," said his spokesperson ending the press conference.

Adams smiled, and walked off stage, giving a two-thumbs-up sign as Alicia Keys' "Empire State of Mind" played on speakers.

Hochul is expected to announce her decision to not remove Adams from office but to put those limits on his administration in a news conference Thursday afternoon, a source familiar with her plans said.

The U.S. Department of Justice has moved to dismiss Adams' bribery and corruption case, appearing at a court hearing in Manhattan Wednesday to advocate for the dismissal in front of a judge. If the judge grants the DOJ's motion, the case would be dismissed "without prejudice," meaning it could be refiled at anytime.

Adams has pled not guilty and consistently denied any wrongdoing or any knowledge of any wrongdoing.

NBC New York NBC New York

NBC New York NBC New York