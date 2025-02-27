World Trade Center

Bell tolls as NYC marks anniversary of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing

A bell tolled at 12:18 p.m., marking the moment when the van exploded in the center's underground parking garage

By John Minchillo | The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

New York City on Wednesday marked the anniversary of the 1993 bombing at the old World Trade Center, when Islamic extremists first attempted to bring down the twin towers with 1,200 pounds of explosives in a parked rental van.

Six people, including a pregnant woman, died in the blast on Feb. 26 of that year.

Relatives of the victims gathered on the Trade Center's memorial plaza to lay flowers and read the names of their lost loved ones.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

A bell tolled at 12:18 p.m., marking the moment when the van exploded in the center's underground parking garage.

“We gather to pay tribute to the innocent people killed and the more than 1,000 people who were injured that day,” said Beth Hillman, president and CEO of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum. “It is our steadfast mission and a great privilege to preserve the history of this tragic event, to honor those individuals who died, to stand in shared grief with you, their family and friends, and share with the world their stories, the courage of first responders and the resilience of those who survived.”

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Earlier in the day, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which owns the Trade Center site and lost four employees in the 1993 attack, paid tribute to them with a Mass at St. Peter’s Church nearby.

Six people, including accused ringleader Ramzi Yousef, were convicted in the bombing, which left a 150-foot-wide crater inside the Trade Center's parking garage.

News

GOOD NEWS 2 hours ago

Queens teacher donates kidney to a colleague, even though they barely knew each other

In Memoriam 10 hours ago

Michelle Trachtenberg, actress known for roles in ‘Buffy' and ‘Gossip Girl,' dead at age 39 in NYC

The damage was repaired, but extremists struck again on Sept. 11, 2001, destroying the twin towers and killing nearly 3,000 people. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the self-proclaimed mastermind of 9/11, was Yousef’s uncle.

A fountain honoring those killed in the 1993 bombing was destroyed when the towers fell, but the dead are now honored on the same plaza where two large pools of falling water mark the spots where the skyscrapers once stood.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

World Trade CenterNew York City
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us