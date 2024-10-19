NYC Marathon breaks from tradition, bans morning bikers on route

A longstanding marathon tradition is getting the boot this year as race organizers seek to calm safety concerns.

For more than 20 years, eager cyclists have cruised along the 26-mile route of the New York City Marathon in the dark and early morning hours before the race officially gets underway. Hundreds of bikers typically take advantage each year of the closed streets to ride from Brooklyn to Central Park.

This year, however, the New York Road Runners are banning cyclists from riding the marathon route.

Organizers say safety concerns have been raised by volunteers, prompting the change. Last year, at least one cyclist hit a pedestrian on the course.

ANNOUNCEMENT: No unsanctioned bikes allowed on the closed TCS New York City Marathon Course. pic.twitter.com/TSTpCQ6ZTv — TCS New York City Marathon (@nycmarathon) October 15, 2024

"Anyone attempting to ride anywhere on the course ahead of the Marathon--starting in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn--will be diverted and removed by the authorities," the event organizers said in a statement. "We ask that everyone adhere to this restriction."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

A spokesperson for the New York Cycle Club spoke to The New York Times, calling the bike ban a "real shame."

"If it can be done safely and without interfering with the setup, what's the harm?" Neile Weissman, of the cycle club, told The Times.

This year's race will take place on Sunday, Nov. 3.