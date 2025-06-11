Dozens detained at NYC ICE protest as more demonstrations are planned nationwide

Nearly 100 people were detained overnight during protests around Lower Manhattan's Foley Square against the Trump administration's immigration enforcement policies, according to the NYPD.

A total of 86 people were detained. More than half of them (52) got desk appearance tickets. Thirty-four were arrested and charged. Charges mainly included obstructing governmental administration and disorderly conduct. Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the vast majority of demonstrators were peaceful.

At least 1,500 protesters participated in Tuesday's demonstration, which continued through 9 p.m., when crowds started to thin out, police said.

Foley Square has been the site of daily protests, with many calling for "ICE out of NYC" and others opposing President Donald Trump's latest travel ban. As with Tuesday night's, they've been largely contained, though there have been a handful of tense moments between NYPD officers and demonstrators.

The developments come as ICE is preparing to deploy "Special Response Teams" to five cities run by Democratic leaders, including New York City, and unrest continues in Los Angeles.

In public comments, Mayor Eric Adams has made it clear that the violence playing out in Los Angeles will not be tolerated in New York City.

"NYC will always be a place to peacefully protest, but we will not allow violence and lawlessness," the mayor said. "The escalation of protests in LA is unacceptable and won’t be tolerated if attempted in our city. We have the best police department in the world that is prepared to handle any issues that may arise."

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch added she’s been in touch with federal partners saying, “The NYPD knows how to police protests in a manner that maintains public safety and upholds the law.”

In recent weeks, federal authorities have reportedly been grabbing migrants who appear at court for routine appointments. Many have been whisked off, and court officials close their cases. Demonstrators say the NYPD isn't supposed to be collaborating with ICE and that's what the department is doing.

The NYPD says it cooperates with federal agencies on criminal investigations only.

Tisch reinforced the message Monday, saying, "As a matter of law, we don't engage in civil immigration enforcement. We will continue to follow the law."