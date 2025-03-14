NYC half marathon road closures, new route info and more

Who's ready to run 13.1 miles? Or maybe you're more in the mood to watch?
This Sunday, some 27,000 runners are expected to take to the streets of Brooklyn and Manhattan for the 2025 United Airlines NYC Half Marathon.
The half marathon course starts runners in Prospect Park, north across the Brooklyn Bridge, then up FDR Drive before reaching the finish line in Central Park. Historically, the race has always sent runners across the Manhattan Bridge, but due to construction, the course travels across the Brooklyn Bridge for the very first time.
The first runners are scheduled to start at 7 a.m., with staggered waves taking off after that.
Have a friend, co-worker or loved one running? The New York Road Runners launched a new beta app to track runners during Sunday's big race.
Download the NYRR app to track runners, watch live leaderboards, see course maps and get live coverage of the professional field.
Road Closures
Brooklyn:
- Start: Washington Avenue near Sullivan Place
- Eastern Parkway (and North Service Road) between Flatbush Avenue/Plaza Street East and Franklin Avenue
- Washington Avenue between Eastern Parkway and Empire Boulevard
- Classon Avenue between Washington Avenue and Eastern Parkway
- Union Street between Classon Avenue and Franklin Avenue
- President Street between Classon Avenue and Franklin Avenue
- Carroll Street between Washington Avenue and Franklin Avenue
- Crown Street between Washington Avenue and Franklin Avenue
- Montgomery Street between Washington Avenue and Franklin Avenue
- Sullivan Place between Washington Avenue and Franklin Avenue
- Empire Boulevard between Flatbush Avenue and Washington Avenue
- Franklin Avenue between Montgomery Street and Sullivan Place
- Willink Drive between Flatbush Avenue and East Drive
- East Drive between Willink Drive and Grand Army Plaza
- Center Drive between West Drive and East Drive
- Grand Army Plaza Oval
- Flatbush Avenue between Empire Boulevard/Ocean Avenue and Grand Army Plaza
- Flatbush Avenue between Grand Army Plaza and Fulton Street
- Flatbush Avenue Extension between Fulton Street and Tillary Street
- Tillary Street between Flatbush Avenue Extension and Brooklyn Bridge Boulevard/Adams Street
- Brooklyn Bridge Boulevard/Adams Street between Tillary Street and Brooklyn Bridge
- Brooklyn Bridge (Westbound)
Manhattan:
- Brooklyn Bridge Exit 15 – FDR Entrance Ramp
- FDR Drive (Northbound) between Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place and East 42nd Street
- East 42nd Street FDR Exit Ramp
- 42nd Street between FDR Drive and 7th Avenue
- 7th Avenue between West 42nd Street and West 59th Street/Central Park South
- West 59th Street/ Central Park South between Columbus Circle and 5th Avenue
- Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and 60th Street
- East Drive between Grand Army Plaza and 102 Street Crossing
- West Drive between West 59th Street/Central Park South and 102 Street Crossing
- Terrace Drive between Central Park West and 5th Avenue
- Center Drive between West Drive and East Drive
- 102 Street Crossing between West Drive and East Drive
- West 67th Street/Warner LeRoy Place between Central Park West and West Drive
- Columbus Circle (Entire Circle)
- Central Park West between Columbus Circle and 72nd Street
- West 72nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- West 69th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Pak West
- West 67th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- West 64th Street between Broadway and Central Park West
- West 63rd Street/Sesame Street between Broadway and Central Park West
- West 62nd Street between Broadway and Central Park West
- West 61st Street between Broadway and Central Park West
- Broadway between West 60th Street and Columbus Circle/Central Park West
- West 49th Street and Broadway and 7th Avenue
- West 47th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- West 46th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- West 45th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- West 44th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- West 43rd Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 6th Avenue between 43rd Street and 45th Street
- Finish: West Drive (Central Park) near 68th Street