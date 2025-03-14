NYC half marathon road closures, new route info and more

Who's ready to run 13.1 miles? Or maybe you're more in the mood to watch?

This Sunday, some 27,000 runners are expected to take to the streets of Brooklyn and Manhattan for the 2025 United Airlines NYC Half Marathon.

The half marathon course starts runners in Prospect Park, north across the Brooklyn Bridge, then up FDR Drive before reaching the finish line in Central Park. Historically, the race has always sent runners across the Manhattan Bridge, but due to construction, the course travels across the Brooklyn Bridge for the very first time.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The first runners are scheduled to start at 7 a.m., with staggered waves taking off after that.

Have a friend, co-worker or loved one running? The New York Road Runners launched a new beta app to track runners during Sunday's big race.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Download the NYRR app to track runners, watch live leaderboards, see course maps and get live coverage of the professional field.

Road Closures

Brooklyn:

Start: Washington Avenue near Sullivan Place

Eastern Parkway (and North Service Road) between Flatbush Avenue/Plaza Street East and Franklin Avenue

Washington Avenue between Eastern Parkway and Empire Boulevard

Classon Avenue between Washington Avenue and Eastern Parkway

Union Street between Classon Avenue and Franklin Avenue

President Street between Classon Avenue and Franklin Avenue

Carroll Street between Washington Avenue and Franklin Avenue

Crown Street between Washington Avenue and Franklin Avenue

Montgomery Street between Washington Avenue and Franklin Avenue

Sullivan Place between Washington Avenue and Franklin Avenue

Empire Boulevard between Flatbush Avenue and Washington Avenue

Franklin Avenue between Montgomery Street and Sullivan Place

Willink Drive between Flatbush Avenue and East Drive

East Drive between Willink Drive and Grand Army Plaza

Center Drive between West Drive and East Drive

Grand Army Plaza Oval

Flatbush Avenue between Empire Boulevard/Ocean Avenue and Grand Army Plaza

Flatbush Avenue between Grand Army Plaza and Fulton Street

Flatbush Avenue Extension between Fulton Street and Tillary Street

Tillary Street between Flatbush Avenue Extension and Brooklyn Bridge Boulevard/Adams Street

Brooklyn Bridge Boulevard/Adams Street between Tillary Street and Brooklyn Bridge

Brooklyn Bridge (Westbound)

Manhattan: