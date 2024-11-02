NYC drought watch comes with ask for New Yorkers to conserve water

New Yorkers are being asked to "help conserve every drop possible" as city leaders issued a drought watch amid an historic dry spell across the region.

Mayor Eric Adams and the city's Department of Environmental Protection issued a drought watch on Saturday as part of an effort to conserve New York's water resources.

October was among the driest months in the city's history. Since 1869, when we began collecting records in Central Park, we’ve never gone an entire month without measurable rain. On Tuesday, 29 days into the month, we finally managed to accumulate the minimum amount of measurable rain: 0.01 inches.

That trace amount of rainfall made October 20024 the driest calendar month on record, edging out June, 1949, when we got 0.02 inches.

“New Yorkers come together in times of crisis, and right now, amidst the dryest spell in recent memory, we need New Yorkers to do just that and conserve as much water as possible,” said Mayor Adams.

"By starting to save water now, we’re doing everything we can to make sure that we can water our parks and fill our pools come summer, and to stave off a more serious drought emergency.”

A drought watch is the first of three declarations the city can make regarding water conservation. The first is a watch, followed by a drought warning and then a drought emergency.

The mayor's order also calls on all city agencies to update their water conservation plans and be ready to implement them in case further action to preserve the upstate reservoirs.

“Implementing voluntary water conservation measures now can help prevent the need for more stringent restrictions in the future. The administration is ready to implement immediate measures across city agencies to conserve water and stands prepared to take further actions if required,” said Chief of Staff and Extreme Weather Coordinator Camille Joseph Varlack.

According to the DEP, the city's water supply sits at about 65.9% capacity, that's down from the normal 76.6%.

Adams shared the following tip on conserving water: