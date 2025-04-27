New York City

The coveted NYC $1 slice of pizza has been revived — for a limited time

The return of the $1 slice is limited, so act fast

By NBC New York Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A New York City staple is making a brief comeback.

New Yorkers can once again enjoy the mouth-watering bite of a delicious slice of pizza, for just $1. That's because the covered dollar slice is back for a limited time.

Seamless is offering a deal that revives what once was a mainstay of the five boroughs. For a time, a $1 slice of pizza was everywhere. But as inflation has taken a whack at rents and supply chains, the low price for a slice became a thing of the past.

Now, New Yorkers can find a $1 slice of cheese pizza at more than 40 pizzerias across the city. According to Seamless, there are shops offering the deal in every borough.

Orders must be placed online and are limited to pick-up only. The offer lasts through May 20, and customers can order up to five slices once per day.

Find the full list of participating restaurants here.

This article tagged under:

New York City
