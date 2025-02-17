At least 3 NYC deputy mayors express intent to resign from Adams administration: Sources

New York City Mayor Eric Adams met Sunday with at least three deputy mayors who have expressed their intention to resign from his administration.

The meeting on Zoom - according to two sources familiar - was aimed at convincing the senior aides to slow down any final decision or public disclosure of a departure plan - which could further destabilize the mayor’s ability to hang on amid increasing calls to step aside.

A spokeswoman for the mayor, Kayla Mamelak, said that no deputy mayors have submitted resignations.

But at least three of the deputy mayors who attended the Sunday meeting - First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres Springer, Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi, and Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams Isom had already told the mayor of their intention to step down during an in-person meeting at Gracie Mansion on Friday, according to a source with knowledge. The three deputy mayors have not commented.

The senior aides expressed concerns about their ability to serve in the mayor’s administration after a controversial move by the Trump Justice Department to temporarily set aside criminal charges against Adams.

A fourth deputy mayor - Chauncey Parker - who oversees public safety has told the mayor’s office of his desire to leave and was also on the call Sunday, according to a source familiar.

NBC New York was unable to reach Parker for comment and a voice message was not immediately returned. The mayor's spokesperson declined to comment further.

One source close to the mayor said the resignations were on hold following a productive Sunday meeting and pending potential court developments this week, the source said mass departures were not imminent.

Another source familiar with the deputy mayors' conversations, however, said the three deputy mayors who told Adams Friday of their intention to resign made it clear again on the Sunday call that it was still their intention to depart in late March.