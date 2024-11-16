New York City

NYC concerned about low reservoir levels after months of little rain

By Michael Hill | The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

New York City officials are concerned about low reservoir levels after months of little rain, saying they may postpone repairs on a temporarily out-of-service aqueduct to bring more water into the stressed system.

Mayor Eric Adams issued a drought watch this month and urged city residents to conserve water by taking shorter showers and fixing leaky faucets. But even with the voluntary measures, lower-than-normal rainfall since September has taken a toll on the city's sprawling network of upstate New York reservoirs.

More than 100 miles north of Manhattan, the Schoharie Reservoir was at less than a third of its capacity this week, exposing vast muddy flats as the water receded. Scenes were similar in the Catskill Mountains at the Ashokan Reservoir.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Weather Nov 14

New drought monitor has bad news for tri-state, with little hope for improvement soon

New Jersey Nov 13

NJ issues first drought warning since 2016. Limits on water could come next

Wildfires Nov 12

Fire crews battle NJ wildfires as state weighs water supply issue

“The system overall is something that we are concerned about. ... The New York City system is at 63% capacity right now. Normally, we would be about 79% capacity. But inflows coming into the reservoir system are near record lows,” Paul Rush, who is in charge of water supply for the city Department of Environmental Protection, said Wednesday.

Rush, on a visit to the Schoharie Reservoir this week, said the water system needs a “significant shot of rain.”

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The dry weather comes during the temporary shutdown of an upstate aqueduct for repairs. The Delaware Aqueduct, which usually supplies more than half of the city's water, was drained as part of a $2 billion project to address leaks.

Receding waters expose the lake bed at the Ashokan Reservoir in Ulster County, New York, on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024.
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey
Receding waters expose the lake bed at the Ashokan Reservoir in Ulster County, New York, on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024.

Rush said the repair project was designed with points along the way during which agency officials could decide whether to continue work based on factors like supply levels and forecasts. One of those decision points is coming soon.

“It’s a possibility we may stop and get the Delaware Aqueduct turned back on to restore full access in the entire supply given these very, very dry conditions,” he said.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New York CityNew Yorknyc weatherWeather
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us