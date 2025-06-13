They're cute, cuddly and teach people about personal boundaries. Cats have always been a fan favorite in homes, on the streets of New York, and especially at 8 a.m. when you're getting a bacon, egg and cheese on a roll at your neighborhood bodega.

But technically, your favorite bodega cat may not legally be allowed in the shop. A new bill is looking to change that.

New York City Councilmember Keith Powers introduced legislation Friday to legalize bodega cats.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The legislation aims to update the New York City Health Code to officially allow cats in bodegas. Bodega cats help keep shops clean by keeping away the rats and mice, and are symbolic of what makes New York truly unique.

While cats and bodegas have seemingly always gone together, their relationship has been popularized through TikTok. Comedian Michella Donna has gone around visiting different NYC delis across the five boroughs to interview both the store owner, and of course, the cat that presides there.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The bill will also establish a free vaccination program for cats that are registered to bodegas.