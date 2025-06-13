New York City

Since when were NYC bodega cats illegal? A new bill looks to change that

New York City Councilmember Keith Powers introduced new legislation to legalize bodega cats. 

By Pritheva Zakaria

NBC Universal, Inc.

They're cute, cuddly and teach people about personal boundaries. Cats have always been a fan favorite in homes, on the streets of New York, and especially at 8 a.m. when you're getting a bacon, egg and cheese on a roll at your neighborhood bodega.

But technically, your favorite bodega cat may not legally be allowed in the shop. A new bill is looking to change that.

New York City Councilmember Keith Powers introduced legislation Friday to legalize bodega cats.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The legislation aims to update the New York City Health Code to officially allow cats in bodegas. Bodega cats help keep shops clean by keeping away the rats and mice, and are symbolic of what makes New York truly unique.

While cats and bodegas have seemingly always gone together, their relationship has been popularized through TikTok. Comedian Michella Donna has gone around visiting different NYC delis across the five boroughs to interview both the store owner, and of course, the cat that presides there.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The bill will also establish a free vaccination program for cats that are registered to bodegas. 

New York City news

From Manhattan to Queens to Brooklyn to Staten Island and all points between, NBC New York covers New York City news, weather, traffic and more.

New York City 22 mins ago

Feds to continue to detain Columbia protester, alleging lie on green card application

Eric Adams 2 hours ago

‘We got this': Mayor Adams says no need for National Guard in NYC ahead of Saturday protests

This article tagged under:

New York CitypoliticsAnimals
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us