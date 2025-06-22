New York officials say the state is on "high alert" after the United States military struck three nuclear sites in Iran.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said intelligence did not suggest New York is facing any credible threats, but insisted the situation would be taken seriously given the state's "distinctive global profile."

"All State agencies, utilities and other critical infrastructure facilities are on high alert to monitor for any possible disturbances. As a precaution, the MTA and Port Authority have activated counterterrorism protections in partnership with local law enforcement," Hochul said in a statement on Sunday.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

President Donald Trump announced the military action late Saturday, after the U.S. inserted itself into Israel's effort decapitate Iran's nuclear program.

The head of U.N.’s nuclear watchdog posted on X that given the U.S. intervention in the Israel-Iran war, he will be convening an emergency meeting of the Board of Governors on Monday.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Trump's military action received rapturous support from many Republican allies, as well as the Prime Minister of Israel.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., attacked Trump's decision to strike Iran, saying that “the risk of war has now dramatically increased.”

“President Trump misled the country about his intentions, failed to seek congressional authorization for the use of military force and risks American entanglement in a potentially disastrous war in the Middle East,” Jeffries said in a statement.

In New York, the governor said State Police would conduct patrols outside houses of worship and "other at-risk sites. The New York Police Department said in a statement that it was putting officers at sensitive locations.

“We’re tracking the situation unfolding in Iran,” the statement said. “Out of an abundance of caution, we’re deploying additional resources to religious, cultural, and diplomatic sites across NYC and coordinating with our federal partners.”