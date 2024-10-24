Live updates: NY Liberty ticker-tape parade set for Canyon of Heroes

What to Know The New York Liberty won their first-ever WNBA championship in thrilling fashion against the Minnesota Lynx

It was the first winner-takes-all overtime game in WNBA Finals history

NYC is celebrating the Liberty with a ticker-tape parade in the Canyon of Heroes Thursday, followed bt a ceremony at City Hall

New York City is fêting the New York Liberty on Thursday with a ticker-tape parade in the Canyon of Heroes following their first-ever WNBA championship, an overtime conquest that made all sorts of history.

There have been more than 200 ticker-tape parades in the city. Today's extravaganza marks the city's third-ever ticker-tape celebration for a women's sports team.

The New York Liberty outlasted the Minnesota Lynx in Game 5 of the 2024 WNBA Finals Sunday night, making it the franchise's first-ever title. Jonquel Jones took home Finals MVP honors.

It was the first winner-takes-all overtime game in WNBA Finals history.

Follow along as the Liberty and New York City celebrate the unprecedented win.