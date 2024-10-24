New York Liberty
Live Updates

Live updates: NY Liberty ticker-tape parade set for Canyon of Heroes

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • The New York Liberty won their first-ever WNBA championship in thrilling fashion against the Minnesota Lynx
  • It was the first winner-takes-all overtime game in WNBA Finals history
  • NYC is celebrating the Liberty with a ticker-tape parade in the Canyon of Heroes Thursday, followed bt a ceremony at City Hall

New York City is fêting the New York Liberty on Thursday with a ticker-tape parade in the Canyon of Heroes following their first-ever WNBA championship, an overtime conquest that made all sorts of history.

There have been more than 200 ticker-tape parades in the city. Today's extravaganza marks the city's third-ever ticker-tape celebration for a women's sports team.

The New York Liberty outlasted the Minnesota Lynx in Game 5 of the 2024 WNBA Finals Sunday night, making it the franchise's first-ever title. Jonquel Jones took home Finals MVP honors.

It was the first winner-takes-all overtime game in WNBA Finals history.

Follow along as the Liberty and New York City celebrate the unprecedented win.

This article tagged under:

New York LibertyNew York CitySports
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us