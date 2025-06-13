NYC readies for Trump protests ahead of No Kings day of action

New York City officials are expected to outline safety plans Friday as they prepare to secure protests expected to pop up in the five boroughs as part of a national NO KINGS day of action against the Trump administration.

No Kings organizers say they have nearly 2,000 events planned across more than 1,500 cities, with New York and Los Angeles, the city at the center of the national movement, among 10 cities where demonstrators are expected to be most active. Millions are expected to join in opposition against Donald Trump's immigration enforcement policies -- and the timing coincides with the president's planned military parade in Washington.

Saturday's parade is intended to mark the Army's 250th anniversary, and it also falls on Trump's birthday. Opponents say No Kings protests are a counteraction to what they call lavish events meant to feed his ego.

The “No Kings” theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

"In America, we don't put up with would-be kings," organizers say on their website.

Events are planned across New York and New Jersey. See a handful of the scheduled No Kings protests below and find a more complete list here.

Where are No Kings protests near me?

In New York:

No Kings NYC March (Bryant Park, 5th Avenue and East 41st Street) - 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

New Orleans Funeral second line at No Kings NYC (Crown Trophy, 7 E 38th Street) - 2 p.m to 5 p.m.

No Kings Columbia University (Broadway & West 116th Street) - 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

No Kings Brooklyn

No Kings Queens: (10628 Queens Boulevard, Forest Hills1375) - 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

No Kings Yonkers: Hudson Fulton Memorial Park (1025-1043 Warburton Ave - 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

No Kings Port Washington: Port Washington train station (Main Street and Haven Avenue) -- 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

In New Jersey:

No Kings Weehawken - Weehawken Township (Blvd East, Hamilton Park) - 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Jersey City No Kings Nationwide Day of Defiance -- (Grove Street Path Station Plaza, Christopher Columbus Drive, Jersey City) -- 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

No Kings Newark - seated Lincoln statue (12 Springfield Avenue) - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

No Kings Paramus - 165 Route 4 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What are the ICE protests about?

The No Kings Day of Defiance is expected to be the largest single-day mobilization since Trump returned to office, organizers said.

In recent weeks, federal authorities have reportedly been grabbing migrants who appear at court for routine appointments. Many have been whisked off, and court officials close their cases. NBC News reported that the Trump administration has instructed immigration judges to dismiss pending immigration cases. Once an asylum seeker’s case is dismissed, that person may be put in expedited removal proceedings

Demonstrators say the NYPD isn't supposed to be collaborating with ICE and that's what the department is doing. The NYPD says it cooperates with federal agencies on criminal investigations only.

Protests against the Trump administration's immigration enforcement policies have been ongoing in New York City and across the country since last weekend, when unrest erupted in Los Angeles and Trump sent in the National Guard. In New York City, several dozen people have been arrested, mostly on obstruction and disorderly conduct charges, over the course of this week's daily protests. Most just got summonses.

While there have been a handful of tense moments between police and protesters, the demonstrations have largely been contained, and the NYPD says most demonstrators in the city have been peaceful.