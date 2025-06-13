No Kings protest NYC: See list of planned locations

Millions of people across the country are expected to join in protest this weekend against Donald Trump's administration, a movement intended to coincide with the president's planned military parade in Washington.

No Kings organizers say they have nearly 2,000 events planned across more than 1,500 cities, with New York and Los Angeles, the city at the center of the national movement, among 10 where demonstrators are expected to be most active. Events are planned across New York and New Jersey. Find a more complete list here.

Where are the major No Kings protests in NYC?

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In New York:

No Kings NYC March (Bryant Park, 5th Avenue and East 41st Street) - 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

New Orleans Funeral second line at No Kings NYC (Crown Trophy, 7 E 38th Street) - 2 p.m to 5 p.m.

No Kings Columbia University (Broadway & West 116th Street) - 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

No Kings, No Cuts, Brooklyn (no march, capped event space - Prospect Park West, Brooklyn)

No Kings March in NY-11, Staten Island and South Brooklyn (1698 Victory Blvd) - 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

No Kings Queens: (10628 Queens Boulevard, Forest Hills1375) - 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

What are the No Kings protests about?

The “No Kings” theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

The “No Kings” protests are set to take place to counter what organizers say are Trump’s plans to feed his ego on his 79th birthday and Flag Day. “No Kings” follows several days of nationwide protests against federal immigration raids including in LA, where Trump's deployment of the National Guard further agitated opponents