New Yorkers wait in line for hours for chance at getting free dozen eggs

Some lucky and determined New Yorkers caught a break on egg prices Friday morning.

FarmerJawn handed out about 100 dozen eggs at three locations across New York City before 12 p.m.

People standing in line outside of Former Prince Abou's Bakery in Astoria said they waited hours for a chance to score a free dozen eggs.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Am I saving money or am I wasting my time to save 12 or 14 dollars," Katarina Briggler told NBC New York.

"It's a sacrifice, but we need it," another woman waiting in line said Friday.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

High eggs prices have been a concern for consumers across America this year.

Recently we got some good news. The average cost of a dozen large white eggs is now $4.90, compared with an all-time high of $8.64 on March 5, the United States Department of Agriculture said last week.

That's the lowest level registered since Dec. 20.

The prices, though, remain significantly higher than the long-term average of around $2.

Ahead of Friday's giveaway, FarmerJawn said it was their "responsibility" to help out communities in need.

"Food is medicine, and everyone — especially the often-forgotten middle class — deserves access to it. In this big world we’re still a village. We are using our own resources in this effort, and we welcome other businesses who want to pitch in to connect with us," FarmerJawn said in their statement. "At our core, we do business for good. We want to inspire other businesses to serve when they can, however they can. A simple act like giving away eggs might seem small, but it’s a powerful reminder that food connects us all.

Here's the list of locations where you could get free eggs Friday

Brooklyn - Bed-Stuy

Place: Brown Butter Craft Bar & Kitchen

Address: 413 Tompkins Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11216

Time: 9 a.m.

Queens - Astoria

Place: Former Prince Abou’s Butchery

Address: 32-90 Steinway Street, Astoria, NY 11103

Time: 9 a.m.

Manhattan - Harlem