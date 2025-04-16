New York International Auto Show 2025 to rev up Javits Center this weekend

The New York International Auto Show is set to rev up this weekend at the Javits Center starting Friday.

North America's largest-attended auto show is also celebrating its 125th year.

The first car show kicked off in 1900, when there was just enough interest in the emerging automotive world for the New York Automobile Club to sponsor the country's first full-fledged auto show, according to its the NYIAS website. At the time it was hosted at Madison Square Garden at a time when MSG was located at Madison Avenue between 26th and 27th streets.

"Today North America's oldest and largest attended auto show is the best place to research a new car. It has welcomed millions of car buyers through its doors to experience everything that the automobile industry has to offer ever since. It is the one place where the information is comprehensive and engaging and where new technology can be explained and explored freely," according to NYIAS.

This year's event is opened to the public from this Friday, April 18 to Sunday, April 27. It will be open Monday - Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Note that the car show will also be open Easter Sunday.)

Tickets to the car show are available here. Adult admission is priced at $22, while children's tickets are $8.