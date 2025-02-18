Read NY Gov. Kathy Hochul's full statement following resignation of 4 NYC deputy mayors

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul plans to convene a meeting at her Manhattan office on Tuesday to discuss the next steps for the Adams administration following the resignation of four deputy mayors in the city on Monday.

"Tomorrow, I have asked key leaders to meet me at my Manhattan office for a conversation about the path forward, with the goal of ensuring stability for the City of New York," Hochul said in a statement on Monday night.

A spokesperson for the city said the deputy mayors will remain in their position in the short term and the governing of the city will continue.

"Let me be crystal clear: New York City will keep moving forward, just as it does every day. All deputy mayors will remain in their roles for the time being to ensure a seamless transition. The people of New York City remain, without question, our top priority," the spokesperson said.

Here is the governor's full statement:

“Since taking office in 2021, I’ve done everything possible to partner with the City of New York under the leadership of two different mayors. We’ve worked together to fight crime on the streets and subways, close illegal cannabis shops and build more housing through ‘City of Yes’. Bickering between State and City officials is a waste of time and I refuse to go back to the days where our constituents are caught in the crossfire of political turf wars.

“Earlier today I spoke with First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer to express my gratitude for her years of service to New York City. She, along with Deputy Mayors Anne Williams-Isom, Meera Joshi and Chauncey Parker, have been strong partners with my Administration across dozens of key issues. If they feel unable to serve in City Hall at this time, that raises serious questions about the long-term future of this Mayoral administration.

“I recognize the immense responsibility I hold as governor and the constitutional powers granted to this office. In the 235 years of New York State history, these powers have never been utilized to remove a duly-elected mayor; overturning the will of the voters is a serious step that should not be taken lightly. That said, the alleged conduct at City Hall that has been reported over the past two weeks is troubling and cannot be ignored. Tomorrow, I have asked key leaders to meet me at my Manhattan office for a conversation about the path forward, with the goal of ensuring stability for the City of New York.

“Let me be clear: my most urgent concern is the well-being of my 8.3 million constituents who live in New York City. I will be monitoring this situation extraordinarily closely to ensure that New Yorkers are not being shortchanged by the current crisis in City government.”