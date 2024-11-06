Who won in New York City?: See the vote count in the 2024 presidential election

Democratic candidates Kamala Harris and Tim Walz won the popular vote in New York City on Tuesday, but by a smaller margin over their Republican counterparts, Donald Trump and JD Vance, then in recent elections.
Kamala Harris won 67.70% of the vote in New York City while Donald Trump won 30.45% of the vote.
Here are the numbers of votes and how they broke down, according to the city Board of Elections:
NYC 2024 election night results
- Harris (Democratic party): 1,623,623 votes, 62.88%
- Trump (Republican): 734,063 votes, 28.43%
- Trump (Conservative): 52,231 votes, 2.02%
- Harris (Working Families): 124,517 votes, 4.82%
- Write-in: 47,741 votes, 1.85%
New York City vote totals by candidate
Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.
- Harris: 1,748,140 votes, 67.70%
- Trump: 786,294 votes, 30.45%
- Write-in: 47,741 votes, 1.85%
*The results are considered unofficial
Decision 2024
97.63% of ballot scanners are reported, as of 6:00 a.m. ET
How did New York City vote in the 2020 election?
In the 2020 election in New York City, Joe Biden got 76.19% of the vote and Donald Trump received 22.69%.
How did New York City vote in the 2016 election?
In the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton received 78.95% of the vote and Donald Trump received 18.03% in New York City.