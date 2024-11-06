Who won in New York City?: See the vote count in the 2024 presidential election

Democratic candidates Kamala Harris and Tim Walz won the popular vote in New York City on Tuesday, but by a smaller margin over their Republican counterparts, Donald Trump and JD Vance, then in recent elections.

Kamala Harris won 67.70% of the vote in New York City while Donald Trump won 30.45% of the vote.

Here are the numbers of votes and how they broke down, according to the city Board of Elections:

NYC 2024 election night results

Harris (Democratic party): 1,623,623 votes, 62.88%

Trump (Republican): 734,063 votes, 28.43%

Trump (Conservative): 52,231 votes, 2.02%

Harris (Working Families): 124,517 votes, 4.82%

Write-in: 47,741 votes, 1.85%

New York City vote totals by candidate

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Harris: 1,748,140 votes, 67.70%

Trump: 786,294 votes, 30.45%

Write-in: 47,741 votes, 1.85%

*The results are considered unofficial

97.63% of ballot scanners are reported, as of 6:00 a.m. ET

How did New York City vote in the 2020 election?

In the 2020 election in New York City, Joe Biden got 76.19% of the vote and Donald Trump received 22.69%.

How did New York City vote in the 2016 election?

In the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton received 78.95% of the vote and Donald Trump received 18.03% in New York City.