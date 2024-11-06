Decision 2024

Who won in New York City?: See the vote count in the 2024 presidential election

New York City has been reliably Democratic in recent presidential elections, and 2024 was no different, but the margin of victory declined over 2016 and 2020

By NBC New York Staff

Democratic candidates Kamala Harris and Tim Walz won the popular vote in New York City on Tuesday, but by a smaller margin over their Republican counterparts, Donald Trump and JD Vance, then in recent elections.

Kamala Harris won 67.70% of the vote in New York City while Donald Trump won 30.45% of the vote.

Here are the numbers of votes and how they broke down, according to the city Board of Elections:

NYC 2024 election night results

  • Harris (Democratic party): 1,623,623 votes, 62.88%
  • Trump (Republican): 734,063 votes, 28.43%
  • Trump (Conservative): 52,231 votes, 2.02%
  • Harris (Working Families): 124,517 votes, 4.82%
  • Write-in: 47,741 votes, 1.85%

New York City vote totals by candidate

  • Harris: 1,748,140 votes, 67.70%
  • Trump: 786,294 votes, 30.45%
  • Write-in: 47,741 votes, 1.85%

*The results are considered unofficial

97.63% of ballot scanners are reported, as of 6:00 a.m. ET

How did New York City vote in the 2020 election?

In the 2020 election in New York City, Joe Biden got 76.19% of the vote and Donald Trump received 22.69%.

How did New York City vote in the 2016 election?

In the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton received 78.95% of the vote and Donald Trump received 18.03% in New York City.

