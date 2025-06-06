There is newly uncovered surveillance video at the core of an investigation involving NYPD officers accused of leaving the scene of a Bronx crash following a car chase.

Video shows the April 2 incident play out, as the driver of a stolen Honda is seen going down an off-ramp of the Henry Hudson Parkway in Inwood just before 5 a.m. The driver, identified as 31-year-old Francisco Guzman, gets to the end of the ramp and loses control of the vehicle.

The car crashes off to the right on Dyckman Street and catches fire, the video shows. Shortly after, the officers' cruiser is seen going down the ramp as well.

But instead of getting out of the vehicle and looking to help in any way, the cruiser comes to a quick stop before turning left and driving away — in the exact opposite direction as the crashed vehicle.

Guzman died in the fiery crash. His family was even more devastated after seeing the video, because they believe the cops had plenty of time to stop and help their loved one

"It’s hurtful. Very hurtful to see that," said Carmen Colon, Guzman's stepmother. "They could’ve helped get him out, get him assistance."

His sisters called it callous act by the officers.

"It doesn’t make sense that you see someone struggling or in trouble or needing help, and you walk away," said Shakira Guzman.

The two officers, from the Bronx's 50th Precinct, returned to the precinct without ever calling for help, according to law enforcement sources, who added that the officers turned off their emergency lights as they approached the crashed vehicle. The officers were said to have finished the rest of their shifts.

"It really, really bothers me because in that moment, those two police officers acted as judge, jury and executioner," said Jeremy Feigenbaum, the family's attorney.

In a statement, the NYPD said the incident "remains under investigation by the force investigation division. The officers are suspended with pay."

The attorney general's office also confirmed it is investigating.