MTA

G line getting popular ‘open-gangway' cars next year in MTA's pricy new train buy

“It's going to be ‘OG’ on the G: open gangway on the G train,” said Janno Lieber, chair of the MTA

By Andrew Siff

NBC Universal, Inc.

There's a special treat coming for train riders in Brooklyn and Queens after the holidays.

The MTA announced a splashy new upgrade on Monday for the G line that travels between the two boroughs. The transit agency approved a massive new order, including dozens of the popular "open-gangway" cars.

Janno Lieber, the MTA chairman, said the full train order is for the purchase of 435 new cars -- 80 of those will be the open-gangway cars; a handful of which will be on the G line by March. The rest of the new cars are expected to be delivered starting in 2027.

>24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The MTA says G train riders will have a one-in-five chance of catching the new cars.

The total price tag on the new order, set to be approved by the MTA Board on Wednesday, is more than $1.2 billion.

News 4
Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Although the chairman acknowledges some of the new equipment could get delayed or postponed if congestion pricing — which is set to start January 5 — gets paused again. 

News

Crime and Courts 38 mins ago

Woman who snuck on NY-Paris flight arrested at NY-Canada border after ditching ankle bracelet: Source

Wisconsin 6 hours ago

3 killed, 6 injured in school shooting in Madison, Wisconsin: Police

“If congestion pricing were not going forward it would impact on how many cars across the system we were buying," Lieber said Monday.

The open-gangway system has aced its pilot year on the C line in Manhattan. So too have the closed-car R-211 trains on the A line. 

The MTA said they break down far less frequently than older trains and they will eventually replace the R-46 trains, known for those familiar L-shaped orange and yellow seats.

The transit president told the board Monday to expect good reviews from rail fans.

“I could see people geeking out right now," Demetrius Crichlow said.

This article tagged under:

MTANew York City
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us