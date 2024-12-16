G line getting popular ‘open-gangway' cars next year in MTA's pricy new train buy

There's a special treat coming for train riders in Brooklyn and Queens after the holidays.

The MTA announced a splashy new upgrade on Monday for the G line that travels between the two boroughs. The transit agency approved a massive new order, including dozens of the popular "open-gangway" cars.

Janno Lieber, the MTA chairman, said the full train order is for the purchase of 435 new cars -- 80 of those will be the open-gangway cars; a handful of which will be on the G line by March. The rest of the new cars are expected to be delivered starting in 2027.

The MTA says G train riders will have a one-in-five chance of catching the new cars.

The total price tag on the new order, set to be approved by the MTA Board on Wednesday, is more than $1.2 billion.

News 4

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Although the chairman acknowledges some of the new equipment could get delayed or postponed if congestion pricing — which is set to start January 5 — gets paused again.

“If congestion pricing were not going forward it would impact on how many cars across the system we were buying," Lieber said Monday.

The open-gangway system has aced its pilot year on the C line in Manhattan. So too have the closed-car R-211 trains on the A line.

The MTA said they break down far less frequently than older trains and they will eventually replace the R-46 trains, known for those familiar L-shaped orange and yellow seats.

The transit president told the board Monday to expect good reviews from rail fans.

“I could see people geeking out right now," Demetrius Crichlow said.