4, 5, 6 train service ‘severely disrupted' for PM commute after person struck

Train service on the No. 4, 5 and 6 subway lines is "severely disrupted" during the Tuesday evening commute after a person was struck by a subway train at the Bowling Green stop in lower Manhattan, according to the MTA.

No additional information about the victim or the circumstances of the incident was available immediately.

Here are the service changes, the MTA said:

4 train service is suspended in Brooklyn, use the 2, 3 trains instead

4, 5 service between Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall and Borough Hall in both directions. The last stop on some southbound 4 trains will be Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall or 149 St-Grand Concourse

5 trains are rerouted on the 2 line in both directions between Nevins St and 149 St-Grand Concourse. The last top on some southbound trains will be Jackson Av or E 180 St

6 trains are running with delays in both directions. The last stop on some southbound trains will be 3 Av-138 St

In the Bronx, passengers are advised to take the B, D trains

In Manhattan, passengers are advised to take the 1, 2, 3, N, Q, R, W trains

For service between Brooklyn and Manhattan, passengers are recommended to take the B, D, N, Q, R trains

More information is available on the MTA's website here.