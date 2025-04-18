New York City

NYPD finds missing 7-year-old boy

By Marc Santia and NBC New York Staff

@NYPDNews

A seven-year-old boy who went missing from Queens Monday morning has been found in Manhattan, according to the law enforcement sources.

The boy was last seen Friday at 11:47 a.m. leaving Dera at 7209 Broadway in Queens, police said.

He was last wearing a white/blue sweater, black pants and red/white Nike sneakers (as seen in the righthand photo above).

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police were asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 800-577-TIPS or message @NYPDTips on social media platform X.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

New York City
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us