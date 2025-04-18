NYPD finds missing 7-year-old boy

A seven-year-old boy who went missing from Queens Monday morning has been found in Manhattan, according to the law enforcement sources.

The boy was last seen Friday at 11:47 a.m. leaving Dera at 7209 Broadway in Queens, police said.

He was last wearing a white/blue sweater, black pants and red/white Nike sneakers (as seen in the righthand photo above).

Police were asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 800-577-TIPS or message @NYPDTips on social media platform X.

🚨MISSING: Have you seen 7-year-old Ruwaid Karim?

He was last seen on April 18, at ~11:47 AM, leaving "Dera" at 7209 Broadway in Queens. He was wearing a white/blue sweater, black pants, and distinct red/white Nike sneakers.



Seen him? Call 800-577-TIPS or DM @NYPDTips pic.twitter.com/ziffPx8KSG — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 18, 2025