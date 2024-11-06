A desperate search is underway in New York City after the parents of a 21-year-old woman with autism said they woke up just days ago, and their daughter was gone.

“Our family, our community. We love her so much and we just want her home and safe,” said Amanda Sadlier, with tears streaming down her face.

The emotional plea to all New Yorkers came as Sadlier and her husband, Dan, search for their missing daughter Markeysha, who disappeared the day after Halloween.

“We realized that she was not there and that she had left her cellphone and had left our apartment, which isn’t something she would ever do,” the worried mother said.

The parents fear that Markeysha, who has no history of running away, might be in danger.

"She’s now on day six without her meds, which are very crucial based on her brain surgery that she had in January alongside with some of the impairments that she lives with on a daily basis. It’s dangerous that she’s out there this long without them,” said Dan Sadlier. "We are nervous and somewhat worried that she was actually lured away. Left the house Friday morning without saying goodbye to anybody including her siblings which has never happened."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Amanda and Dan adopted Markeysha years ago. The family is very involved in the community. They run a soup kitchen in Queens and serve as pastors for Mosaic Church at Chapel of the Good Shepherd, a historic place on Roosevelt Island.

The parents, who have devoted their lives to helping others, now find themselves as the ones in need of help finding their daughter.

“She has such a distinct pretty face. Memorize her face and just be looking for her,” her mother said.

Markeysha graduated high school and recently had a job in retail. Her parents said she loves going to libraries, visiting Times Square, Chinatown and Central Park. She was last seen wearing a black denim jacket, white sneakers and a brown leather purse. She has long braids and wears glasses.

The NYPD confirmed they are investigating Markeysha’s disappearance.

For Amanda and Dan Sadlier, now living a parent’s worst nightmare, they have a message for their daughter.

“Markeysha is a gift for thousands of people in this city and beyond. We have seen it time and time again. For Markeysha to understand your worth and your value and the gift that you are to people,” said Dan.

“Just come home. We miss you so much,” added Amanda.