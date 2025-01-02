Eric Adams

Security detail finds intruder in a bathroom at NYC mayor's official residence

The suspect showed detectives a video of him removing a Christmas ornament from a drawer in the house, according to a criminal complaint

By The Associated Press

New York City Mayor Eric Adams Indicted On Federal Charges
Getty Images

A 20-year-old was arrested after breaking into Gracie Mansion, the official residence of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and stealing a Christmas ornament in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, authorities said.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, the suspect jumped a fence to the property, a stately residence inside a park on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, police said. He then made his way to the second floor, where he was found inside a bathroom minutes after entering the residence.

During an interview at a local police precinct, the suspect showed detectives a video of him removing a Christmas ornament from a drawer in the house, according to a criminal complaint. The man turned over the ornament and several other items, which were not specified in the complaint.

The suspect, who lives a few blocks from the Upper East Side residence, is due to be arraigned in a Manhattan court on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Adams said the mayor was not home at the time of the pre-dawn incident.

