‘We got this': Mayor Adams says no need for National Guard in NYC ahead of Saturday protests

Local leaders in New York City are saying they have the resources and ability to keep the public safe amid planned protests against the Trump administration Saturday for what demonstrators are calling "No Kings Day."

Following the federal deployment of the National Guard in California and the state deployment in Texas, Mayor Eric Adams was asked if the Guard was needed in New York City.

"We have made it clear to their the federal government that just three simple words: We got this," he told reporters on Friday.

NYPD counterterrorism chief Rebecca Weiner said the city has been working closely with the federal government and can deploy specially-trained officers who are experts in the area of protests.

"Our communication with federal partners has been very clear that we are there to help police the protests so that the federal government can do what it needs to do while we are keeping the public safe," Weiner said.

NBC New York has reached out to Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has leadership and oversight over the state National Guard, for comment.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday temporarily blocked a federal judge’s order that directed President Donald Trump to return control of National Guard troops to California after he deployed them there following protests in Los Angeles over immigration raids.

The court said it would hold a hearing on the matter on Tuesday. The ruling came only hours after a federal judge’s order was to take effect at noon Friday.

Earlier Thursday, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer ruled the Guard deployment was illegal and both violated the Tenth Amendment, which defines power between federal and state governments, and exceeded Trump’s statutory authority. The order applied only to the National Guard troops and not Marines who were also deployed to the LA protests. The judge said he would not rule on the Marines because they were not out on the streets yet.

A group of 200 Marines will begin protecting federal property and personnel in downtown Los Angeles at noon Friday, said Maj. Gen. Scott Sherman, commander of Task Force 51 who is overseeing the 4,700 troops deployed in Los Angeles.

The Marines will join some 2,000 National Guard troops that have been on the streets of the city since last week when immigration raids set off protests.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who had asked the judge for an emergency stop to troops helping carry out immigration raids, had praised the earlier ruling.

“Today was really about a test of democracy, and today we passed the test,” Newsom said in a news conference before the appeals court decision.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump thanked the appeals court Friday morning.

“If I didn’t send the Military into Los Angeles, that city would be burning to the ground right now,” he said.