“Good morning! My name is Mierle Laderman Ukeles. I’m a maintenance artist."

In 1979, that modest introduction between a working artist and a team of all-male sanitation workers would catapult Ukeles, an "ecofeminist" with a truly signature style, to several decades of collaboration with New York City's Department of Sanitation.

Inspired by the everyday work of the city's sanitation workers — often unacknowledged and underappreciated — Ukeles appointed herself as the agency's first-ever artist-in-residence. In the subsequent decades, all the way into the 2020s, she would become known for bringing her specific style of performance art to the DSNY and every corner of the city.

Ukeles spent a year at the start of her post traveling to all corners of the five boroughs for "Touch Sanitation," a piece of performance art in which she shook the hands of over 8,500 sanitation workers and told each one, "Thank you for keeping New York City alive." She would continue similar work that highlighted the dirty, the overlooked, and the necessary work of DSNY for decades, all without a salary.

With a flair uniquely her own, Ukeles declared maintenance labor not only vital, but argued it was itself an art.

In a piece done a few years after "Touch," Ukeles set her eyes on the garbage truck. For "The Social Mirror," she placed glass all across the surface of a truck, providing a mirror and reflection to the every day people that the truck and its crew served.

Much of Ukeles' work became the focus of a museum-wide installation in 2017 at the Queens Museum. Never before had the museum turned over its entire facility to a signal artist.

As luck would have it, Director Toby Perl Freilich made it to the final day of a five-month installation thanks to the suggestion of a friend. That fateful museum visit would go on to not only inspire Freilich, but it would lead her down the path to creating the documentary "Maintenance Artist."

"I was not only blown away, I was moved, I was deeply, deeply moved that she was celebrating the work of a segment of society that was largely invisible," Freilich said ahead of the documentary's premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York City.

Freilich would sit down for coffee with Ukeles many months later to pitch her the documentary. After three hours of conversation over coffee, she said Ukeles told her "no." But Freilich learned sometimes no isn't really a no.

The director says she convinced Ukeles to let her come by and film the "maintenance artist" sift through her archives. Ukeles was in the process of preparing to send papers from her decades at the Department of Sanitation to the Smithsonian Institution's Archives of American Art.

"And then we were sort of off to the races," Freilich said.

With her producing team, Freilich managed to help save a vast collection of video tape recorded and cataloged by Ukeles across her many years as the artist-in-residence. Those archives, along with new footage of the octogenarian artist, culminate in a visually explosive portrait of a one-of-a-kind creative in Freilich's documentary.

"She had a notion that that maintenance was a much bigger topic than, you know, the frustration of a woman who was torn between housework," Freilich said of Ukeles. "It was a systemic issue that, as she says in her manifesto, there are people who create things and they're the people who keep the dust off the pure creation."

The documentary took eight years to assemble and, as Freilich reveals, was finished three weeks ago -- just in time for the Tribeca Festival. The filmmaker shared an exclusive clip from the documentary that you can watch below.

"Maintenance Artist" is now playing as part of the Tribeca Festival.

