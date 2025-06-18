Is the stock market open on Juneteenth? Here's what's open and closed tomorrow

Juneteenth, which is short for "June Nineteenth", is a federal holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. That means the stock market and banks are closed.
Also known as "Freedom Day" or "Emancipation Day," it denotes the day in 1865 federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to ensure all enslaved people had been freed. That came 2.5 years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.
Although the day became a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, when then-President Joe Biden declared it as such, it is considered the longest-running African American holiday in the country, given that many individuals commemorated the event on their own through the decades, according to the U.S. Capitol Historical Society.
Here's what's open and closed on Juneteenth.
Is the stock market open on Juneteenth?
The stock market in the United States will be closed on Thursday, June 19, 2025, for Juneteenth.
It will mark the seventh closure of the year. Regular trading hours resume Friday.
When is the stock market closed in 2025?
The stock market will close for the following days in 2025:
- Jan. 1 - New Year's Day
- Jan. 9 - National Day of Mourning for Jimmy Carter
- Jan. 20 - MLK Day
- Feb. 17 - Washington's Birthday
- April 18 - Good Friday
- May 26 - Memorial Day
- June 19 - Juneteenth National Independence Day
- July 4 - Independence Day
- Sept. 1 - Labor Day
- Nov. 27 - Thanksgiving Day
- Dec. 25 - Christmas Day
The markets will close early on July 3, Nov. 28 (Black Friday), and Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve).
Are banks open on Juneteenth?
Branches of all major banks will be closed for Juneteenth, since it is a federal holiday.
Is there mail on Juneteenth?
The United States Postal Service is closed on Juneteenth.
Is there school on Juneteenth?
New York City and other public school districts are closed for federal holidays.