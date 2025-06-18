Juneteenth

What's the history of Juneteenth? What it celebrates

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Juneteenth, which is short for "June Nineteenth", celebrates the end of slavery in the United States.

The holiday, which is also known as "Freedom Day" or "Emancipation Day," honors the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to make sure all enslaved people were freed -- a whopping two-and-a-half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

On that day, around 250,000 enslaved people received news of their freedom for the first time. It was first commemorated and initially celebrated among the enslaved people who were freed on the day, but grew through time, seeing a resurgence during the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, and the Black Lives Matter Movement of 2020, which brought its significance to the national forefront, according to the U.S. Capitol Historical Society.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Although the day became a federal holiday on June 17, 2021 when then-President Joe Biden declared it as such, it is considered the longest-running African American holiday in the country, given that many individuals commemorated the event on their own through the decades, according to the U.S. Capitol Historical Society.

Is Juneteenth a federal holiday this year?

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Yes, Juneteenth is a federal holiday for 2025. According to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, Juneteenth is still among the federal holidays listed on it website for this year.

2025

DateHoliday
Wednesday, January 01New Year’s Day
Monday, January 20Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.
Monday, January 20 *Inauguration Day
Monday, February 17 **Washington’s Birthday
Monday, May 26Memorial Day
Thursday, June 19Juneteenth National Independence Day
Friday, July 04Independence Day
Monday, September 01Labor Day
Monday, October 13Columbus Day
Tuesday, November 11Veterans Day
Thursday, November 27Thanksgiving Day
Thursday, December 25Christmas Day
* U.S. Office of Personnel Management

This article tagged under:

JuneteenthHolidayslocal
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us