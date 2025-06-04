California

Arrest made at JFK Airport in Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing case: Sources

The suspected perpetrator died and several other people were hurt when a car exploded outside the American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic on May 17; sources say this individual may have helped provide material for the bomb

By Jonathan Dienst and Tom Winter

NBC Universal, Inc.

The FBI and Port Authority Police arrested a man at JFK Airport in Queens overnight in connection with the investigation into last month's bombing of a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California, two people familiar with the matter say.

The individual is arrested in connection with that bombing in a federal arrest warrant out of California and is expected to make his initial court appearance this afternoon in Brooklyn federal court, according to the two sources.

Investigators have been looking into this individual to see whether they helped provide material for the bomb, the people say.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

More coverage

California May 22

‘Act of God.' Palm Springs fertility clinic doctor narrowly escaped deadly bombing

Palm Springs May 19

First responders saved thousands of embryos in fertility clinic car bombing, doctor says

Internet May 19

Reddit bans an anti-natalist group after Palm Springs explosion

The primary suspect was killed and at least five others were hurt when a car exploded outside the American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic on May 17. 

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The deadly bombing in Palm Springs appears to have been driven by anti-natalist beliefs, two senior law enforcement officials have told NBC News. Authorities called it an "intentional act of terror."

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaJFK Airport
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us